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Muhoozi’s wife Charlotte takes blood donation drive to Kololo

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:21 - 03 September 2026
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Charlotte Kainerugaba, will lead a national blood donation drive at Kololo Independence Grounds
Charlotte Kainerugaba leads a national blood donation drive at Kololo Grounds with PLU support to fight healthcare shortages and protect maternal health.
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Charlotte Kainerugaba, wife of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, will lead a national blood donation drive at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 5, 2026.

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The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which Gen Kainerugaba chairs, has backed the campaign and urged its supporters and the public to donate blood.

The drive will take place in partnership with Nakasero Blood Bank.

PLU secretary general Twalla Fadil announced the event in a notice issued on September 3. He said Gen Kainerugaba had directed the organisation to mobilise supporters for the campaign.

“I therefore call upon all PLU supporters and members of the general public to turn up in large numbers, donate blood and join this important life-saving initiative. Your donation could help save a life,” Fadil said.

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In a video message, Charlotte warned that blood shortages remained common in health facilities and put patients at risk.

Charlotte Kainerugaba

“Blood is a critical lifesaving product. It must be available in the right place, at the right time and in the right amounts across our healthcare system,” she said.

“When blood is not available, mothers bleed and families lose a loved one. Remember, we are the blood factories. We cannot obtain it from any other source.”

Charlotte said blood banks across the country remain open throughout the year. She urged Ugandans to donate before emergencies occur.

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As a PPH (Postpartum Hemorrhage) champion, I have encountered this reality many times. That is why I say with conviction: every unit you donate brings us closer to a point where no mother dies, and it only takes a few minutes of your time,” she said.

“I have donated blood, my family has donated blood, and I believe you can do it too.

One of Charlotte Kainerugaba's daughters donating blood

The campaign places maternal health at its centre. Severe bleeding during or after childbirth remains one of the dangers facing mothers who lack timely access to blood.

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