Museveni to guide on Tooro succession dispute; minister hints at court intervention

President Museveni is set to provide guidance on the Tooro Kingdom succession dispute following King Oyo's death, as conflicting heir claims emerge.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to guide the next steps in the dispute over King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV’s successor, the government has said.

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Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Lt Gen (rtd) Henry Tumukunde while addressing the press on Wednesday night , acknowledged the prevailing stand off between Tooro Royal family and kingdom administration.

The disagreements he said would be handled by the president while following the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011.

“The succession matters will be communicated to you when we have got appropriate guidance from the President of Uganda and the cultural institution of Tooro,” Tumukunde said on Wednesday night.

“For that matter, we shall be following Section 15 of the Institution of Traditional Leaders Act, 2011. The law provides for what exactly is supposed to be done,” he added.

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His comments follow conflicting claims from the Tooro Kingdom administration and the Babiito Royal Family over whether King Oyo left a son.

While announcing the King’s death on August 27, 2026, Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said the monarch had left a prince as his heir. He promised that the kingdom would reveal the boy’s identity at the right time.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Museveni later supported the claim. He said Queen Mother Best Kemigisa had informed him during a telephone call that King Oyo left a young boy heir.

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However, Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi Akiiki, the head of the Babiito Royal Clan, rejected the account. He said the Royal Family knew nothing about the reported child and questioned the prime minister’s authority to announce an heir.

“The King had no child. I don’t know about it because we have never been told that,” Kamurasi said.

The dispute has placed the kingdom’s succession process under scrutiny.

A 21-member committee of Babiito elders led by Kamurasi has been formed to identify and announce the next King. The committee will also prepare the customs and ceremonies linked to the succession.

In the event that the stand off remains, the law cited by Tumukunde requires elders, clan leaders or a representative body approved by the community to handle such disputes first.

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They must follow the community’s traditions, customs and conflict-resolution practices.

If the community fails to settle the matter, the law allows it to be referred to court.

The provision applies to disputes over who should become a traditional or cultural leader. It also covers disagreements over whether the correct installation procedure was followed.

Tumukunde asked Tooro leaders and subjects to avoid speculation as the government and kingdom prepare for King Oyo’s burial.

“Uganda is on the watch of the world. The burial occasion is of national importance and is attracting international attention,” he said.

“Let us demonstrate that Uganda is a peaceful, mature and dignified nation capable of managing grief and transition with restraint and respect.”