Uber quits Uganda after 10 years

Uber has quit Uganda after 10 years as the global ride-hailing company also exits Nigeria and restructures its wider business.

Uber ended its Uganda operations on September 2, 2026, after launching in Kampala in 2016.

The company has also quit Nigeria after 12 years.

Its departure leaves competitors including Faras and SafeBoda fighting for Kampala’s ride-hailing market.

The African exits coincide with Uber’s plan to cut about 3,300 jobs worldwide.

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Uber has ended its ride-hailing operations in Uganda after a decade, marking the latest retreat by the global transport company from an African market amid growing competition and a wider restructuring of its business.

The company informed Ugandan customers on September 2, 2026, that it had decided to wind down operations with immediate effect.

“We’re writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Uganda, effective 2 September 2026,” Uber said in an email to customers.

The exit ends a 10-year run that began when Uber launched in Kampala in June 2016, becoming one of the first major international ride-hailing companies to enter Uganda.

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“Since we first launched in Kampala in 2016, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers,” the company said.

Uber did not give specific reasons for leaving Uganda beyond saying the decision followed a review of its business.

Its departure comes as competition in Kampala’s app-based transport market has intensified. Riders can choose from several platforms, including SafeBoda’s SafeCar, Faras, Yango and other services. SafeBoda has expanded beyond its traditional motorcycle business into car-hailing.

The exit also forms part of a broader retreat from some African markets.

Uber has also ended operations in Nigeria effective September 2, bringing its 12-year presence in Africa’s most populous country to an end. The company entered Nigeria in 2014 and operated in cities including Lagos and Abuja.

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Earlier this year, Uber pulled out of Tanzania. It also ended operations in Côte d’Ivoire in September 2025 after six years in the West African country.

The Uganda and Nigeria exits coincide with a wider shake-up at Uber. The US company announced on Wednesday that it would cut about 3,300 jobs, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of its global workforce. Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the restructuring aims to simplify the company and free resources for growth and innovation, including autonomous vehicles.

For Uganda, Uber’s departure reshapes a ride-hailing market that has changed sharply since the company arrived in 2016.

The company helped popularise app-based taxi services in Kampala, but local and international rivals have since expanded their presence and given passengers more choices.