Nalumu Shamsa crowned Miss Uganda Central as regional search ends

Nalumu Shamsa has been crowned Miss Uganda Central as the regional search for the next Miss Uganda ends ahead of the October 10 grand finale.

Nalumu Shamsa won the Miss Uganda Central crown at Motiv Bugolobi.

Naluwu Hilda and Kagabo Jazmine finished first and second runner-up.

Nina Roz performed during the central regional finale.

Successful contestants now head to bootcamp before the October 10, 2026 grand finale.

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Nalumu Shamsa has been crowned Miss Uganda Central, bringing the regional search for the next Miss Uganda to a close.

The central finale took place over the weekend at Motiv Bugolobi and drew contestants from across the region.

Shamsa emerged winner, while Naluwu Hilda finished as first runner-up. Kagabo Jazmine took the second runner-up position.

The event also featured entertainment from singer Nina Roz, who performed songs including Andele, Onoozina and Billboard Kipande.

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Miss Uganda Foundation chief executive Brenda Nanyonjo used the event to rally support for reigning Miss Uganda Trivia Elle Muhoza, who is representing Uganda at the Miss World pageant.

“Guys, this is a plea that you tell everyone you know to support Miss Uganda Trivia Elle, who is raising the Ugandan flag on the global stage,” Nanyonjo said.

“Wherever you are, spare some time and vote for her to win. Let us stand in solidarity with her; she needs our support.”

The central contest marked the final stop of the regional tour, which had earlier travelled to other parts of the country, including Jinja.

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V&A Sherry brand manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere said the regional search had given young women a chance to represent their communities and compete for a place on the national stage.

“I am really happy that we have finally reached the end of the regional tour,” Tumwizere said.

“From where it began in Jinja City to the central region, we have seen young women across the country step forward with confidence, represent where they come from, and give themselves a chance to dream bigger.”

He congratulated Shamsa, Hilda and Jazmine and wished the other finalists well in the next stage of the competition.

The end of the regional tour now clears the way for the Miss Uganda bootcamp.

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