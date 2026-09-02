TECNO unveils borderless concept phone, new laptops at IFA 2026

TECNO has unveiled a concept smartphone with no visible display border alongside new laptops

TECNO has unveiled a concept smartphone with no visible display border alongside new laptops

TECNO showcased a 0mm borderless concept phone, MEGABOOK laptops, and a Tonino Lamborghini POVA 8 PRO 5G at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Discover all new devices.

TECNO has unveiled a concept smartphone with no visible display border alongside new laptops, tablets and wearable devices at IFA ShowStoppers 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

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The Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone made its first physical appearance at the technology exhibition. TECNO claims the device has a 0mm display border, allowing the screen to extend to the edges of the handset.

The company redesigned the phone’s internal structure and changed how it packages display components to achieve the borderless look. The device remains a concept and TECNO has not announced plans for commercial production.

TECNO also showcased the MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro laptop. Its 360-degree hinge allows users to switch between laptop, tablet and viewing modes.

The computer has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor with a neural processing unit for artificial intelligence tasks.

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The laptop also carries a 70Wh battery and supports an optional active pen for writing, drawing and other creative work.

TECNO introduced two other computers, the MEGABOOK K15S WCL and the MEGABOOK T17 Ultra. The latter marks the company’s entry into the 17-inch laptop market.

The T17 Ultra uses an Intel Meteor Lake Ultra processor and carries a 99.99Wh battery. It also supports 100W fast charging.

TECNO expanded its partnership with Italian luxury design house Tonino Lamborghini at the exhibition. The two companies developed a limited-edition POVA 8 PRO 5G smartphone scheduled for launch on September 4, 2026.

TECNO has unveiled a concept smartphone with no visible display border alongside new laptops

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The phone features a dual-chip architecture, Sony camera sensors and AI tools. A Tonino Lamborghini edition of the 11-inch MEGAPAD 2 tablet will follow in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The partnership also produced the TECNO TAURUS gaming computer. TECNO describes it as the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC.

Other products on display include the 6.39mm-thick CAMON Slim 5G and CAMON Slim smartphones. The CAMON Slim carries a 50-megapixel Sony camera, AI mood lighting and a curved unibody design.

TECNO also showcased the student-focused MEGAPAD SE 2 tablet, Watch 4 smartwatch and Buds 5 wireless earbuds. The earbuds provide up to 50 hours of playback, while their charging case doubles as a smartphone stand.