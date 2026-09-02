Big Brother placed 15 housemates up for possible eviction after nomination discussions breached the rules

Big Brother placed 15 housemates up for possible eviction after nomination discussions breached the rules

Big Brother Naija puts 15 housemates up for eviction after nomination rule breach

Fifteen Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates face possible eviction after Big Brother cancelled earlier saves over nomination rule violations.

Big Brother placed 15 housemates up for possible eviction after nomination discussions breached the rules.

Aikou and Flora returned to the main competition after viewers voted to release them from Gambit status.

Abi won Head of House and secured immunity from eviction.

Big Brother deducted N5 million from the grand prize, reducing it to N90 million.

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Drama has intensified in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house after 15 contestants were placed up for possible eviction following a breach of nomination rules.

Big Brother cancelled the housemates’ earlier saves after finding that some contestants had discussed nominations and plotted against the rules.

The decision produced a new eviction list featuring Barry, Keivo, Gerard, Aikou, Tram, Araga, Flora, Bells, Oyin, Nomy, Yusuf, Chimsom Chuka, Temi Nkem, Ricky and Bluethopia.

The development comes as Aikou and Flora return to the race for the grand prize after five weeks as Gambits.

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During Sunday’s live show, Big Brother introduced Operation Release the Gambit, which allowed viewers to decide whether the pair should rejoin the main competition.

Voting closed on Monday and viewers backed both contestants to return.

Their release from Gambit status, however, does not protect them from eviction. Both are among the 15 housemates now fighting to stay in the competition.

Abi has escaped this week’s eviction after winning the Head of House challenge for the second time this season.

The victory gave her immunity and secured her place in the house for another week.

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Bells has meanwhile been named Benchwarmer for the second time.

The decision followed a five-way tie involving Yusuf, Sheba, Ricky, Bells and Nomy for the week’s worst-performing housemate.

Big Brother turned to a dice roll after the tie remained unresolved, with Bells taking the Benchwarmer position.

The housemates have also lost part of the season’s prize money over repeated rule violations.

Big Brother deducted N5 million from the grand prize, reducing it to N90 million.

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Viewers now hold the power to decide which of the 15 nominated contestants will remain in the house. Voting closes at 9pm on Thursday.

Ugandan viewers can follow the show on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 349. The programme is also available on DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.

The weekly live eviction shows air every Sunday on Pearl Magic Prime, DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Channel 303.