‘Your leader wants you drunk, so be it’ - Balaam speaks out on Muhoozi’s orders on day drinking

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara backs down on daytime drinking restrictions in Uganda following directives from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara has backed down from his earlier restrictions on daytime drinking after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba declared that Ugandans should be free to drink and party at any time.

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Barugahara said the CDF’s position had effectively ended his attempt to stop bars and other alcohol outlets from operating during morning working hours.

“If the boss has spoken out, I cannot repeat his orders. A leader’s order is final. If he said that I should let you drink, be it from 7 am in the morning to even, go ahead and drink. The order is taken,” Barugahara said.

He added that authorities would now have to prepare for the consequences of unrestricted drinking.

“He also ordered for road pavements to be made so that they don’t fall down when walking back home. We are also working on that,” he said.

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“This is your country; enjoy it. You have a leader who wants you drunk…he wants you to have freedom to do whatever you want. You should support them.”

Earlier, in an August 11 directive to district chairpersons, city mayors and council speakers, the minister ordered bars, malwa joints and other alcohol outlets not to open before 3pm on working days.

He argued that people should spend their mornings working instead of drinking. Local governments and security agencies were instructed to enforce the order. Repeat offenders faced possible closure.

The directive also prohibited the sale of alcohol to people below 18 and called for the prosecution of operators who violated the restriction.

Gen Kainerugaba however, intervened in the debate on August 31, declaring that bar and nightclub owners should determine their own operating hours, rejecting fixed government opening and closing times.

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“Opening and closing hours for bars and clubs is up to the proprietors. What we will not tolerate is any form of fighting and violence. Otherwise, Ugandans are entitled to enjoy themselves,” Kainerugaba wrote on X.

In another post, he said people in Uganda could “dance and drink up to morning” and added that women were free to dress as they wished.

Kainerugaba’s position shifted the focus from restricting drinking hours to preventing violence at entertainment venues.