Starlink goes live in Uganda; price comparisons against MTN, Airtel

Starlink Uganda launch: Satellite internet is now commercially available in Uganda after regulatory approval

Starlink Uganda launch: Satellite internet is now commercially available in Uganda after regulatory approval

Starlink has launched satellite internet in Uganda, but its Shs2.3 million estimated entry cost and Shs203,704 monthly 100 Mbps package have triggered comparisons with cheaper MTN and Airtel fibre offers.

Starlink Uganda launch: Satellite internet is now commercially available in Uganda after regulatory approval.

Starlink pricing: Residential 100 Mbps costs Shs203,704 per month, while the estimated initial payment for a new kit reaches Shs2.3 million.

Regulatory fee: Starlink lists a Shs437,036 regulatory charge, prompting questions from Ugandans online.

MTN and Airtel comparison: MTN lists 100 Mbps fibre from Shs110,000 on auto-renewal, while Airtel advertises 100 Mbps fibre from Shs99,000.

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Starlink has switched on its satellite internet service in Uganda, ending years of waiting but opening a fresh debate over whether its prices can compete with MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda.

The company announced its commercial launch on September 2, 2026, saying its “high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Uganda”.

Foreign Affairs minister Adonia Ayebare also confirmed the development.

“Happy to announce that Starlinks is now live in Uganda, look out for the official Starlinks announcement shortly. This is to thank every one involved,” Ayebare posted.

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The launch follows the signing of an operational licence agreement between Starlink and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in May. President Yoweri Museveni witnessed the agreement at State House, Entebbe. The government said the deal required Starlink to establish a national gateway, physical presence and operational office in Uganda.

However, attention soon shifted from the arrival of Elon Musk's satellite internet company to the cost of getting connected.

Screenshots from Starlink's Uganda ordering page show its Residential 100 Mbps package at Shs203,704 per month.

The Standard 4 X hardware costs Shs1,743,778. Starlink also lists a regulatory fee of Shs437,036 and shipping and handling of Shs115,741. That brings the estimated initial payment to Shs2,296,555 before the monthly service charge kicks in.

Starlink explains on its ordering platform that local regulatory requirements impose a fee of $100 plus VAT for every kit connected in Uganda. It directs customers seeking more information about the charge to UCC.

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That fee has become one of the main talking points online.

“This is almost $600 for the hardware and twice the cost of MTN fibre,” one X user wrote. The user also questioned the regulatory charge, arguing that it would make connectivity more expensive.

Another user asked why Starlink's 100 Mbps package costs more than Shs200,000 when local operators already offer competing home internet packages.

Current offers, however, show that direct comparisons depend on the type of connection and payment arrangement.

MTN's website lists its 100 Mbps unlimited fibre package at Shs195,000 for a one-off monthly subscription. An auto-renewal offer costs Shs110,000. Its 100 Mbps 5G router package costs Shs495,000 per month and is subject to a fair usage policy.

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Airtel advertises Fibre to the Home packages starting at 100 Mbps for Shs99,000, with unlimited access.

The difference has fuelled questions over Starlink's appeal in Kampala and other places already served by fibre or strong 5G networks.

Its advantage may instead lie outside those areas. Unlike fibre, Starlink uses a network of low-Earth orbit satellites and does not require a fibre cable to reach a customer's home. That could make it attractive to homes, businesses, schools and health facilities in rural or underserved areas.

The government had cited that potential when it cleared the service. Starlink representatives also said in May that the company wanted to lower internet costs and expand access to Uganda's digital economy.