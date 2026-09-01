Flavia Tumusiime seeks viewers’ ideas after Stella Nante quits Mwasuze Mutya

Flavia Tumusiime has invited viewers to help reshape Mwasuze Mutya after Stella Nante ended her two-year spell as host.

Stella Nante has left Mwasuze Mutya after two years.

Flavia Tumusiime has asked viewers to propose changes to the show.

Nante decided to quit two months ago to focus on new projects.

She has not disclosed her next career move.

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Nation Media Group Uganda Head of Broadcast Flavia Tumusiime has asked viewers to suggest changes to Mwasuze Mutya following host Stella Nante’s departure from the NTV morning show.

Tumusiime made the appeal on X on September 1, 2026, hours after Nante announced that she had left the programme.

“I need your honest review of Mwasuze Mutya the show. What I could change or add. Thank you,” Tumusiime wrote.

The request points to possible changes at the Luganda television show as NTV searches for a new direction and host.

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Nante said September 1 marked her final day on Mwasuze Mutya, ending her two-year stint at NTV Uganda.

She explained that she decided to leave two months ago after considering the next stage of her career. She is pursuing several projects but did not reveal details.

“The decision to bring my time on the show to an end is one I arrived at two months ago, after considerable thought about the direction I want my career to take,” Nante said.

She added that the projects required enough time and focus.

Nante thanked Nation Media Group, NTV Uganda and Spark TV for giving her an opportunity, exposure and professional support. She also praised the programme’s viewers, guests, sponsors and production team.

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“Television is never the work of one person, and I am grateful for every person who contributed to making Mwasuze Mutya what it was,” she said.

Nante described her departure as another step in her professional growth. She said the show had strengthened her experience, confidence and relationships.

She promised to share more information about her next move when the time comes.