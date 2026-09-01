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Parking lot to dance floor: Captain Morgan takes over Akamwesi Hostel

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 16:55 - 01 September 2026
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Captain Morgan Spice Takeover
Captain Morgan transformed the Akamwesi Hostel parking lot at MUBS Nakawa into a vibrant party filled with games, DJs, cocktails, and energetic performances.
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The Akamwesi Parking Lot at MUBS Nakawa was officially claimed as Captain’s territory this past Saturday as the Captain Morgan Spice Takeover turned an ordinary campus space into a high-octane fun playground of competition, cocktails, and nonstop vibes.

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Sports Captains led the charge as students poured in, ready to embrace the brand’s bold, adventurous spirit. 

Captain Morgan Spice Takeover

The star attractions included board games,  larger-than-life pool table that instantly became the night’s heartbeat. Teams strategized, cheered, and battled for bragging rights while sipping signature Captain Morgan Spice cocktails, turning every shot into a shared celebration of playful risk.

Captain Morgan Brand Manager Raymond Karama captured the moment saying,

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Captain Morgan Spice Takeover

"It’s a great day here at MUBS for a fun and wholesome party where the drinks are as spicy and flavorful as the mixes and games for you and your crew.” 

The soundtrack matched the intensity. DJs Dread Lazer, Wiz J Tutu spun a mix of Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Dancehall that kept the party jumping moving all night.

Captain Morgan Spice Takeover

MCs Ursh Trey and Saint Trevor held the hype at maximum, while beatboxer RK Himself delivered a jaw-dropping live performance that left the crowd enjoying the raw talent and rhythm of the night.

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Captain Morgan Spice Takeover

The Spice Takeovers continue to blend interactive sport, top-tier musical talent, and great vibes as Captain Morgan sets the standard for campus parties this semester. Keep an eye out for when the next Spice Takeovers hit a campus near you but first, here’s a look how it went down at Akamwesi:

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