‘Media Messiah’ Azeezah Hashim builds East African brand beyond radio and TV

Discover how Kenyan broadcaster Azeezah Hashim built an entertainment brand spanning Citizen TV, Hot 96 FM, major events, and top commercial partnerships.

Azeezah Hashim has hosted more than 200 events and has over one million followers across social media platforms.

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She presents programmes on Hot 96 FM and Citizen TV Kenya.

In 2025, she became the first East African to co-host The Future Awards Africa in Lagos.

Her career also includes DJing, voice-over work, modelling and partnerships with major brands.

Kenyan media personality Azeezah Hashim is expanding her presence across East Africa after more than a decade in broadcasting, events, entertainment and brand work.

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Popularly known as the “Media Messiah”, Hashim has built a career that stretches from radio and television to event hosting, DJing, voice-over work and commercial campaigns.

She has hosted more than 200 events in Africa and beyond, including concerts, award ceremonies, corporate functions, conferences and brand activations.

Hashim holds a First Class Honours degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Nairobi.

One of her most recognisable features is her deep voice, which she once considered unusual but later turned into an important part of her identity as a broadcaster.

Her work now reaches audiences in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. She has also built a combined following of more than one million people across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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Hashim currently hosts The Breakout Show on Kenya's Hot 96 FM during the week. She also presents 10 over 10, Citizen TV Kenya's entertainment programme, on Friday nights.

Azeezah

Her career took another step beyond East Africa in 2025 when she became the first East African to co-host The Future Awards Africa in Lagos, Nigeria.

She has since accumulated more than 20 awards and recognitions across the continent, according to information released about her career.

The honours include Media Personality of the Year, Best Event Host, Best Radio Host Africa and On-Air Personality of the Year.

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In 2026, Hashim was named Online Influencer of the Year at Nigeria's Ranks Awards.

Talent Africa Group has signed Azeezah Hashim

Beyond presenting, Hashim works as a DJ, voice-over artist, commercial model and brand ambassador.

Her commercial portfolio has included collaborations with Xiaomi Kenya, Red Bull Kenya, Safaricom, Maybelline, Darling Hair, Showmax and Spotify, among other brands.

That mix has allowed her to operate across different sections of the entertainment industry rather than depend on traditional broadcasting alone.

Azeezah

Her growing regional profile also places her among a group of East African media personalities whose audiences increasingly cross national borders through television and social media.

However, the microphone remains at the centre of a career built around audience engagement.

Her personal slogan, “#NoAzeezahNoParty”, has become part of the public identity she carries from radio studios and television sets to concerts and major events.