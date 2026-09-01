Karole Kasita lights up Uganda Amateur Open celebration

Karole Kasita entertained guests with some of her popular songs.

Karole Kasita entertained guests with some of her popular songs.

Golfers and guests celebrated African culture after Zambia’s Dominic Musonda claimed the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open title.

The 19th hole experience celebrated African music, fashion, food and friendship.

Karole Kasita entertained guests with some of her popular songs. Zambia’s Dominic Musonda won the amateur title on nine-under-par 279.

The Uganda Open continues with the Absa Pro-Am and professional competition.

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The Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open shifted from competition to celebration as golfers and guests marked the end of the amateur contest with a night of African music, fashion, food and friendship.

The 19th hole experience took place at Uganda Golf Club on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Organisers staged the event under the Afro Exchange theme after the five-day amateur tournament ended a day earlier.

Media personality Deedan hosted the night, while DJ Van played music from Uganda and other parts of Africa.

Joshua Baraka’s new song, Yo Yo, helped set the mood. The Ugandan singer recently became an Icon Walker and the face of Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking campaign in Uganda.

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Guests also embraced the African-themed dress code. An East African-inspired buffet added a culinary element to the celebration.

Former Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko attended as the guest of honour. He was joined by the union’s current president, Dr Jackson Were.

“The 19th hole experience enables us to celebrate our achievements, but above all, we are brothers and sisters. It is a chance to set aside the competition and enjoy the friendships, cultures and connections that make this game special,” Matsiko said.

Ugandan dancehall singer Karole Kasita later took the stage. She opened with Binyuma before performing Balance, Chekecha and the Go Remix, which features Elijah Kitaka.

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Her performance drew several guests onto the stage as the crowd sang and danced along.

Johnnie Walker Uganda brand manager Christine Kyokunda said golf reflected the message behind the Keep Walking campaign.

“Golf is synonymous with our Keep Walking platform because the game is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. There is no single path to success; every golfer has a different story, different challenges and different milestones along the way,” Kyokunda said.

She said the Afro Exchange concept extended that spirit beyond the course by connecting people through music, fashion, food and culture.

On the course, Zambia’s Dominic Musonda won the amateur title after finishing on nine-under-par 279. His compatriot Gilbert Chalwe took second place with 282, while Uganda’s Joseph Cwinya-ai finished third with 290.

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African songs played as the winners walked to the podium to receive their prizes.