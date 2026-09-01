Kampala braces for Serendipity party as Robbo Ranx joins Kevin Lyttle

The event will run from daytime into the night.

The event will run from daytime into the night.

UK-based Jamaican DJ Robbo Ranx will headline the Serendipity Summer Splash Street Party in Kampala alongside soca star Kevin Lyttle.

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The outdoor party will take place at Guvnor Streetside on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Robbo Ranx has built a strong reputation on the UK dancehall scene and international radio. He will bring Jamaican and Caribbean sounds to the Kampala event.

Lyttle will join him with a catalogue that includes several popular soca songs. The Vincentian singer gained global fame with his hit song “Turn Me On”.

The event will start during the day with a carnival atmosphere before turning into a street rave at night. Organisers expect the format to blend live entertainment, dancehall, soca and Ugandan party music.

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Robbo Ranx will share the decks with several Ugandan DJs. Socialites Ethan Kavuma and Celine Komahangi will host the event.

Online tickets cost Shs70,000 through Quicket Uganda. Tickets at the entrance will cost Shs150,000.

Organisers have also opened reservations for VVIP tables at Shs2 million. They said the limited space at Guvnor Streetside could restrict the number of guests and urged revellers to book early.