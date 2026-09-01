Advertisement

Uganda’s Trivia Elle Muhoza advances to Miss World ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ finals

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:10 - 01 September 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Trivia Elle Muhoza
Uganda's Trivia Elle Muhoza advances to the Miss World Beauty With a Purpose finals with her Wings of Hope initiative
Advertisement

Uganda's representative at the ongoing Miss World festival, Trivia Elle Muhoza, reached a key milestone, securing a spot among the finalists in the Beauty With a Purpose (BWAP) fast-track competition.

Advertisement

Organizers of the global pageant selected Muhoza's humanitarian initiative into the continental Top 6 round for Africa. 

The qualification places her alongside five other African delegates competing for direct advancement in the main tournament. The full list of African BWAP finalists consists of:

Ghana: Rumzia Sule

Kenya: Trizah Muhenje Akala

Advertisement

Malawi: Ireen Navicha

Sierra Leone: Maryam Lorba Konneh

Uganda: Trivia Elle Muhoza

Zimbabwe: Brunette Makanyiso

Trivia Elle Muhoza
Advertisement

Muhoza was crowned Miss Uganda 2025/2026 in September last year. An aviation graduate from the Uganda Aviation Academy, Muhoza built her pageant platform on community advocacy and social outreach. 

Her Beauty With a Purpose project, dubbed Wings of Hope (run under the Empowering Mothers in Uganda initiative), addresses systemic issues surrounding domestic violence and economic dependency. 

Through Wings of Hope, she provides vocational training, skill acquisition, and mentorship programs tailored for single mothers and survivors of gender-based violence, while also advocating for female education in technical fields.

Trivia Elle Muhoza

The BWAP competition forms a core component of the Miss World evaluation, where delegates present long-term community service projects. 

Advertisement

The winner of each continental group in the BWAP track earns automatic placement in the Miss World Top 40, opening a potential pathway toward the top final rankings.

Muhoza’s selection among the final six African candidates maintains Uganda’s recent trajectory at the Miss World stage, where previous national representatives have consistently highlighted social impact initiatives during international evaluations.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Kampala braces for Serendipity party as Robbo Ranx joins Kevin Lyttle
Entertainment
01.09.2026
Kampala braces for Serendipity party as Robbo Ranx joins Kevin Lyttle
Government finally phases out TIN numbers as NIN takes over
News
01.09.2026
Government finally phases out TIN numbers as NIN takes over
Toro premier defies Royal Family’s calls to leave Kampala
News
01.09.2026
Toro premier defies Royal Family’s calls to leave Kampala
Uganda’s Trivia Elle Muhoza advances to Miss World ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ finals
Entertainment
01.09.2026
Uganda’s Trivia Elle Muhoza advances to Miss World ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ finals
Grammy Winner Zakes Bantwini to headline Kampala’s Vuma Piano showcase
Entertainment
01.09.2026
Grammy Winner Zakes Bantwini to headline Kampala’s Vuma Piano showcase
Ugandan women reassured as Rwanda intensifies crackdown on short dresses
Entertainment
01.09.2026
Ugandan women reassured as Rwanda intensifies crackdown on short dresses