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Grammy Winner Zakes Bantwini to headline Kampala’s Vuma Piano showcase

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 07:47 - 01 September 2026
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Zakes Bantwini
Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini to headline Kampala's Vuma Piano showcase at Méstil Gardens. Get details on tickets, full DJ lineup, and event schedule.
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Méstil Gardens in Kampala will host Vuma Piano, a live music event designed around contemporary African sound and cultural performance. 

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The showcase features a headline set by South African producer and performer Zakes Bantwini, alongside appearances by DJ FKR and a roster of local Ugandan DJs.

The event is framed around a broader conceptual model rather than a standard concert format. According to event details, the production integrates elements of creative design, regional fashion, and interactive setups to provide a structured environment centered on African musical heritage. 

The overall design aims to combine sound, visuals, and spatial layout to offer an experiential setting for attendees.

Zakes Bantwini
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Headliner Zakes Bantwini brings international recognition to the lineup, having received the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance for the collaborative track Bayethe, alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode. 

Known for synthesizing Afro-house, electronic, and traditional African musical styles, Bantwini's performance will contribute a distinct regional style to the event. The local musical programming will feature prominent Kampala-based DJs to complement the South African electronic and piano-driven sets with established regional sounds.

Programmed to start early at 2:00 PM, the scheduling allows for an extended afternoon-to-evening operational window at Méstil Gardens. 

Ticket structures have been finalized across three tiers: early bird passes are available for Shs70,000, standard gate entry is set at Shs100,000, and group reservations are offered at Shs1.5 million for a five-person table. 

Access and registration for all ticket tiers are being managed digitally through the Quicket platform as well as a dedicated USSD channel (2524#).

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