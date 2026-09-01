Government finally phases out TIN numbers as NIN takes over

Uganda's Cabinet has approved phasing out TINs for individuals, replacing them with NINs to create a unified taxpayer identity system across all government agencies.

The government has approved the phasing out of separate Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) for individual taxpayers, replacing them with National Identification Numbers (NINs).

Advertisement

Advertisement

ICT and National Guidance Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba announced the decision on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, while briefing the public about resolutions from Monday's Cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet approved the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by NIRA as the Tax Identification Number (TIN) going forward,” Lumumba said.

The decision means an individual's NIN will serve as their tax identification number, ending the long-standing system under which taxpayers obtained a separate TIN from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Lumumba said the TIN system had served the country for years but had developed weaknesses because of separate and largely manual registration processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For years our tax registration system has relied on separate, largely manual TIN-based processes,” she said.

“It has served its purpose but it has also left us outdated and inconsistent records and that created real weaknesses in data accuracy, compliance and service delivery.”

Under the new arrangement, the government plans to use a single identity across its tax and identification systems.

“By adopting the NIN as the TIN, we are establishing one consistent identity for every taxpayer,” Lumumba said.

She said the change would improve the accuracy of the taxpayer register and make it easier for authorities to identify and trace taxpayers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government also expects the system to improve data sharing between agencies, reduce revenue leakage and simplify tax registration.

The move follows changes already under way to integrate national identification and tax records.

A public notice issued by URA in May 2026 asked taxpayers to update their registration details and link their existing records to a NIN or Business Registration Number (BRN).

The reforms stem from amendments to the Tax Procedures Code Act. Under the wider system, the NIN serves as the identifier for individuals, while registered entities use their BRN.