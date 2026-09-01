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Sultex, Goddessa suffer shock Big Brother Naija eviction

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:02 - 01 September 2026
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Sultex and Goddessa have been evicted after five weeks in the Big Brother Naija house.
Sultex and Goddessa have left Big Brother Naija as viewers prepare to decide the fate of Aikou and Flora.
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  • First, Sultex and Goddessa have been evicted after five weeks in the Big Brother Naija house.

  • Second, Goddessa said her relationship with Araga was demanding but did not define her journey.

  • Third, viewers will decide whether Aikou or Flora can compete for the grand prize.

  • Fourth, Sheba won immunity from the next eviction and received AirPods.

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Sultex and Goddessa have left the Big Brother Naija house after five weeks in the competition.

Both housemates said they did not expect their eviction.

Sultex was the first to leave. He struggled to explain the result and wondered what had cost him his place in the house.

Goddessa also reflected on the relationships that shaped her stay, including her connection with Araga.

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She said she never wanted the relationship to define her journey on the show. She described Araga as demanding and difficult to handle at times.

The two departures cleared the way for another twist that could change the contest.

Under “Operation Release the Gambit”, viewers will decide whether Aikou or Flora can shed their Gambit status and compete for the grand prize.

The pair have remained ineligible for the top prize. Voting is open and will close before the next nominations.

Sheba, meanwhile, earned protection after emerging as the Most Influential Player of the Week.

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The victory gives her immunity from the next eviction. She also received AirPods under the betPawa Elite reward.

Sultex and Goddessa’s exits, Sheba’s immunity and the Gambit vote have set the stage for another tense week.

Viewers can watch events in the house on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 349. They can also stream the programme on DStv Stream.

The live Sunday shows air on Pearl Magic Prime on DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Channel 303.

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