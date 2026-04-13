Talent Africa Group signs Kenyan hotshot  Azeezah Hashim 

Talent Africa Group said the deal is intended to position Hashim for larger platforms and long-term career growth.

Talent Africa Group has announced the signing of Azeezah Hashim to its talent roster for business management and booking representation, in a move aimed at expanding her presence across East Africa and beyond.

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The Kampala and Nairobi-based announcement marks a new partnership focused on growing Hashim’s brand and unlocking opportunities in events, media and commercial collaborations. Talent Africa Group will now oversee her bookings, strategic partnerships and overall business development.

Focus on regional brand growth

Talent Africa Group said the deal is intended to position Hashim for larger platforms and long-term career growth. The company noted that the entertainer’s versatility across DJing, event hosting, corporate MC work, influencer marketing and media makes her a strong addition to its talent lineup.

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Talent Africa Group has signed Azeezah Hashim

“We are excited to officially welcome Azeezah Hashim to the Talent Africa Group family. She is an exceptional talent with great versatility, charisma, and strong market appeal. We see tremendous potential in her brand and are committed to building meaningful opportunities that will elevate her profile even further in the region,” the company said.

Hashim has built a reputation in lifestyle, nightlife and corporate entertainment spaces, where she is known for her energetic stage presence and engagement with audiences.

Talent Africa Group has signed Azeezah Hashim

Azeezah welcomes new partnership

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Hashim described the signing as a new chapter in her career, saying the collaboration would help expand her reach and strengthen her brand.

“I am excited to begin this new journey with Talent Africa Group. Their track record, vision, and understanding of the entertainment business make them the right partner for this next phase of my career. I look forward to growing my brand and creating impactful opportunities together,” she said.

Talent Africa Group has signed Azeezah Hashim

Expanding opportunities in entertainment

Talent Africa Group said the partnership reflects its commitment to identifying standout creatives and building commercial platforms within Africa’s entertainment industry. The company added that the collaboration will open new opportunities in live events, brand partnerships, media appearances and lifestyle experiences.

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