Advertisement

Ggaba murder trial: Police urges public not to attack Christopher Okello’s lawyers

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:50 - 13 April 2026
Christopher Okello Onyum
The police spokesman cautioned against hostility towards defence lawyers, noting that legal representation is part of due process.
Advertisement

Police have appealed for calm as a mobile court session opened in Ggaba for the trial of Christopher Okello Onyum, who is accused of murdering four infants at a day care center.

Advertisement

Police and the UPDF beefed up security at the scene to ensure order during the proceedings, which are expected to draw large crowds.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke,during a press conference on Monday, warned members of the public to stay calm and not to target lawyers representing the accused.

"As police we have deployed appropriately but my message is to appeal to all members of the public to remain calm and maintain peace; conduct themselves in an orderly manner at the venue because our estimation is that being a sensitive matter and one that touched so many people, we want the court processes to be orderly for people in attendance," he said

The police spokesman cautioned against hostility towards defence lawyers, noting that legal representation is part of due process.

Advertisement

“We don't want you to see someone defending the accused person and you take it personal. Those are the court processes and we should respect them,” he added.

Security deployment at the court venue

Mobile court opens at crime scene

The special court session began Monday morning at Ggaba, where the alleged murders occurred. The mobile court was approved to allow members of the public to follow proceedings in an open setting. The trial is expected to run for one week, with daily sessions scheduled from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Authorities said the arrangement aims to promote transparency and enable affected families and residents to witness the proceedings.

Advertisement

Public invited but seating limited

Officials said the public is welcome to attend, but courtroom seating will be limited to 1,000 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry will not be allowed once the session begins.

To accommodate additional attendees, screens and audio systems have been set up outside the courtroom for live viewing. The proceedings will also be broadcast on major television networks.

Police advised members of the public to avoid carrying bags or unnecessary items to ease movement and enhance security checks. Officers have deployed around the venue to manage crowds and maintain order.

Authorities encouraged parents and residents to attend peacefully and support the justice process. Police emphasised that the case has deeply affected the community and that maintaining calm will allow court proceedings to run smoothly.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Uganda Wildlife Authority break silence on chimpanzee war in Kibale national park
News
13.04.2026
Uganda Wildlife Authority break silence on chimpanzee war in Kibale national park
Afro Exchange lights up Kampala with electrifying night of fashion, music
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
Afro Exchange lights up Kampala with electrifying night of fashion, music
Kajjansi relative overdoses, kills restless child with sleeping pills 
News
13.04.2026
Kajjansi relative overdoses, kills restless child with sleeping pills 
Talent Africa Group signs Kenyan hotshot  Azeezah Hashim 
Entertainment
13.04.2026
Talent Africa Group signs Kenyan hotshot  Azeezah Hashim 
Breaking: Christopher Okello denies murder charges
News
13.04.2026
Breaking: Christopher Okello denies murder charges
Ggaba murder trial: Police urges public not to attack Christopher Okello’s lawyers
News
13.04.2026
Ggaba murder trial: Police urges public not to attack Christopher Okello’s lawyers