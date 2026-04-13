Ugandan humanitarian Jane Acilo Nkya honoured at Mandela Awards in South Africa

The event, organised by the Mandela Awards Commission, took place on April 10, 2026, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank and brought together diplomats, policymakers, business leaders and a Ugandan delegation.

Ugandan humanitarian Jane Frances Acilo Nkya has received the Mandela Award for Legacy Leadership, Service and Global Impact at a ceremony held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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The event, organised by the Mandela Awards Commission, took place on April 10, 2026, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank and brought together diplomats, policymakers, business leaders and a Ugandan delegation.

Organisers said the ceremony, held under the theme “Legacy Leadership • Service • Global Impact,” recognised Acilo Nkya’s contribution to community development across Africa. The evening featured official speeches, tributes and a formal presentation of the award celebrating her humanitarian work.

Ceremony guided by Mandela legacy

The event drew inspiration from the values of Nelson Mandela, with speakers emphasising leadership through service and impact. Co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mandela Awards Commission Susan Novela opened the ceremony, describing the award as recognition for leaders who demonstrate courage, compassion and transformative vision.

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A recorded message from Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General of the African National Congress, congratulated Acilo Nkya for what he described as exemplary leadership. He said her work advances social justice, inclusive development and community empowerment across Africa.

He added that leaders such as Acilo Nkya strengthen “the moral and developmental fabric of society” and reflect the values championed by Nelson Mandela.

Jane Frances Acilo Nkya received the Mandela Award for Legacy Leadership, Service and Global Impact

Tribute from Mandela family

A keynote tribute was delivered by Ndileka Mandela, co-founder and chairperson of the Mandela Awards Commission and the eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela. She said the awards honour individuals who turn vision into impact and carry forward a legacy grounded in dignity, unity and service.

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Acilo Nkya received the award in recognition of her work as founder and executive director of the Jane Acilo Foundation. Her initiatives focus on education, economic empowerment, health awareness and social protection for women, youth and marginalised communities.

In her acceptance speech, she said: “To receive this prestigious award is not merely an honour; it is a powerful affirmation, a sacred trust.” She reflected on her early calling to serve communities, adding: “I knew, absolutely knew, my calling was to work with people.”

Jane Frances Acilo Nkya received the Mandela Award for Legacy Leadership, Service and Global Impact

Focus on unity and empowerment

Acilo Nkya also emphasised African unity and collaboration in addressing development challenges. “Our strength lies in our unity, our progress in our collaboration, and our future in our shared vision for an empowered Africa,” she said.

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She paid tribute to her mother through the Dr Caroline Abeja Education Grant, which supports disadvantaged girls in northern Uganda. She said the recognition helps cement her mother’s legacy and expand her foundation’s outreach.

Uganda delegation hails recognition

Uganda’s Head of Mission to South Africa, Paul Amoru, represented the Ugandan delegation. He described Acilo Nkya as “an extraordinary daughter of Uganda” and praised her work in education, health and empowerment of women and girls.

Amoru said her efforts have touched thousands of lives and inspired many across the continent. He added that true leadership is defined by the positive difference made in communities.