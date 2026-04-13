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I’m not dying – Frank Tumwebaze opens up on drastic weight loss

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:15 - 13 April 2026
Frank Tumwebaze
Images circulating online from Kyakwanzi showed him looking to have lost a considerable amount of weight prompting concern among supporters, while others mocked his appearance. 
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Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze, has dismissed speculation about his health after recent photos showed him looking noticeably slimmer at the NRM caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi.

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Images circulating online from the National Leadership Institute (NALI) prompted concern among supporters, while others mocked his appearance. 

Some social media users suggested he could be unwell, prompting the minister to issue a detailed response.

Minister addresses health concerns

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Tumwebaze said he was surprised by messages wishing him quick recovery, stressing that his weight loss was deliberate and not linked to illness.

“To health educators & promoters, epidemiologists, nutritionists & all health professionals, I am really worried. And you too should be. Why? The battle against non- Communicable diseases is far from being won,” he wrote.

The minister explained that his slimmer look resulted from deliberate lifestyle changes aimed at improving his health.

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze
The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze

Below is what he said: 

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To health educators & promoters, epidemiologists, nutritionists & all health professionals, I am really worried. And you too should be.

Why? The battle against non- Communicable diseases is far from being won.

The dominant but mistaken thinking that being heavy, overweight & obese= being healthy and on the other hand being slim & small-framed = being unhealthy is a serious cause for alarm. To the contrary, a lean body= a strong one . Is this hard to understand?

Weight loss can only be worrying if it's unintentional,unexplainable, and most times due to malnutrition or an involuntary metabolic syndrome associated with underlying chronic sickness. BUT if weight loss is intentional & achieved through measures such as dieting or slimming that involve reducing one's total body mass through calorie reduction, increased physical activity, or lifestyle changes its nothing else BUT an act to celebrate. It is one of the best health targets/outcomes every rational & disciplined person should set and aim to achieve.

Yes, looking lean or slim may worry some that may not be used with a person's new looks, BUT it is all ok.

Obesity has never been a badge of honor!

So dear friends sending me messages of "quick recovery"( and especially those of you doing so out of love, not mockery), please take heart , I am not sick. My new looks are intentional.

Its well with me & I thank God for all his blessings and mostly the gift of life!

Otherwise,Greetings from NALI, our Political MECCA!”
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