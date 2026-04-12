Mufumbiro hails King Saha for taking care of late wife in his absence 

Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, was laid to rest on Saturday

Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, was laid to rest on Saturday

During the send-off, Luuka Woman MP Ritah Nakayiza conveyed a message from the detained politician, in which he expressed gratitude to musician King Saha for supporting the deceased during her illness.

Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, was laid to rest on Saturday in Busiiro village, Luuka District, as family, friends and political leaders gathered to pay their last respects.

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Mufumbiro, who remains on remand at Luzira Upper Prison, was absent from the burial. His request for temporary release to attend the funeral was not granted, leaving relatives and party members to deliver messages on his behalf.

During the send-off, Luuka Woman MP Ritah Nakayiza conveyed a message from the detained politician, in which he expressed gratitude to musician King Saha for supporting the deceased during her illness.

Nakayiza told mourners that Mufumbiro specifically asked her to thank the singer for standing with the family at a difficult time when he was in detention.

“He sent it to extend his gratitude to King Saha. He asked me to tell you that King Saha is a true friend, so much so that even when Edith wanted to listen to music, King Saha would drive to her home and sing for her live. Wherever you are, Mufumbiro and the family of Edith wishes to thank you,” Nakayiza said.

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Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, was laid to rest on Saturday

Katende died earlier this week after battling cancer. Her illness had previously been cited in court as one of the reasons Mufumbiro sought bail, arguing he needed to care for his wife. However, he remained in custody as proceedings continued.

Speakers at the burial described Katende as resilient and supportive despite the strain of illness and her husband’s detention. Family members thanked those who offered emotional and financial support during her treatment and final days.