Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at the launch of the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at the launch of the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run

Ugandans marvel at Kabaka Mutebi’s ageless look at 71

Photos and videos from the event circulated online, with many users expressing relief and admiration following months of speculation about the monarch’s health.

Ugandans on Sunday, took to social media to praise the appearance of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II as he flagged off the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run at Lubiri in Mengo.

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The run preceded his 71st birthday which is being marked today, April 13.

Photos and videos from the event circulated online, with many users expressing relief and admiration following months of speculation about the monarch’s health.

The Kabaka appeared composed and energetic as he greeted subjects and launched the annual run, one of Buganda Kingdom’s biggest public events.

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He appeared to maintain a robust posture, displaying ample physical vitality and coordination.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi

Social media praises Kabaka’s appearance

Several Ugandans shared messages celebrating the monarch’s look and apparent recovery.

Agather Atuhaire wrote: “The Kabaka is looking good and healthy. I don’t know a 70 year old that looks like this. Meanwhile, I hope it’s not offensive to kuwaana Kabaka in Buganda culture.”

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Albert Mukonyezi commented: “Now it shows that most Ugandans die because of lack of medical care!”

Fortunate Ogene added: “Thank God he is in good shape. He was looking so frail a few months ago.”

Robert Unega said: “It makes me so happy seeing him like this. You see the king and suddenly just get overly excited.”

Another user, Shid, wrote: “Kabaka is looking good Allahamudulilah.”

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi at the launch of the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run

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Recent health concerns sparked speculation

The reactions follow months of public concern after the Kabaka appeared frail during some public engagements in 2024 and 2025.

On several occasions, the Kabaka has travelled abroad for medical review, prompting widespread prayers and well-wishes from subjects.

Fears hit peak fever in April 2024, the kingdom announced that the Kabaka had been flown to Namibia for specialised medical attention.

Officials later said he was responding well to treatment before returning to Uganda weeks later.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi at the launch of the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run

Birthday run returns with renewed excitement

The monarch maintained limited public appearances, making only sporadic and unannounced appearances at a few venues

This year’s Kabaka Birthday Run drew large crowds at Lubiri, with participants praising the monarch’s presence.