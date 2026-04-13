Breaking: Christopher Okello denies murder charges

The presiding judge, Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha listed four counts of murder, each relating to the death of one of the four infants allegedly killed at Ggaba.

Christopher Okello Onyum, the key suspect in the gruesome murder of four toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Center early this month has denied four counts of murder during a mobile court session held at the murder scene on Monday.

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Okello was brought to the scene of the court shortly before 11:00am under tight security. The hearing began at 11:00am with hundreds of members of the public in attendance.

As part of the procedure, the accused was formally read the charges against him.

The presiding judge, Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha listed four counts of murder, each relating to the death of one of the four infants allegedly killed at Ggaba.

Okello confirmed to court that he had heard and understood the charges read to him.

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When asked to take a plea, he first consulted briefly with his lawyers before responding. “No, I plead otherwise. I plead not guilty.”

His response triggered audible gasps among members of the public attending the mobile court session. The presiding judge immediately called for calm and warned the audience to remain orderly as proceedings continued.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week, with daily sessions scheduled at the Ggaba crime scene to allow public participation in the hearing.

Okello Christopher: "I plead not guilty in the Ggaba toddlers’ murder case."#TayariWestUpdates pic.twitter.com/qT0reFKKzk — Tayari WEST TV (@TayariWestTV) April 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the suspect, Okello told the court that he and his lawyers had agreed with the State Prosecution on certain pieces of evidence, particularly, the post mortem reports conducted on the four victims by Dr Abdul Katongole.

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