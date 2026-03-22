Interview: East Africa’s dominant MC Azeezah talks brand, balance and boundaries

Still young but already widely accomplished, she is a part of a new generation of broadcasters and event hosts who move seamlessly across platforms.

For the past 30 years, East African saw a slow-going but steady penetration of the DJ culture by women. From the mid 1990s through 2010s, women behind decks remained very rare, held back by forces ranging from public scepticism to safety concerns, and even limited access to equipment or mentorship.

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The 2020s, however, have seen what can be termed as an explosion of female DJs and hype MCs across the region, with scores of young women riding high on self self-taught skills, who are digitally savvy and can perform across borders. Yet only a few of these stand out as Kenya’s rising star Azeezah.

Born Aziza Wanjiru Hashim, Azeezah has steadily grown into one of East Africa’s most recognisable media personalities.

Still young but already widely accomplished, she is a part of a new generation of broadcasters and event hosts who move seamlessly across platforms.

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From radio to television and large-scale events, her career is rich in both range and consistency.

Azeezah

She speaks of her journey, (See full interview at the bottom of this article), as one built on years of discipline, experimentation and a willingness to evolve.

Today, she stands among the most sought-after corporate and concert MCs in the region, having hosted more than 200 events across Africa and beyond.

From California Estate to centre stage

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Raised in Nairobi’s California Estate, Azeezah grew up in a neighbourhood known for its creative energy.

She describes her upbringing as humble but grounded in strong family values. Her parents, she says, prioritised education and provided a stable foundation for her ambitions.

“I was always in my own world, an extreme bookworm and always an A student, who strived to over achieve in all aspect from books, to sports,” she recalled

Interestingly, she says, media was never childhood dreams but medicine.

“I actually qualified for medicine and was called to do medicine but I was as always drawn to and inspired by different media personalities so I ended up pursuing a media degree.”

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Azeezah

Azeezah’s rise has been defined by desire to be versatile. On radio, she has built a loyal audience, currently hosting a popular mid-morning show on Hot96 FM, where her deep voice and engaging style have earned her the nickname “mid-morning Queen.”

Her television career has followed a similar trajectory, from earlier roles at Ebru TV to hosting Teen Republik on NTV, she has consistently demonstrated ease in front of the camera.

She now hosts 10over10 on Citizen TV, one of Kenya’s biggest entertainment shows, where she interviews leading African and international celebrities.

Commanding the stage

“There’s nothing as fulfilling as the raw and genuine energy and connection you get through music, dance and just overall vibes,” she says.

Her ability to read and manage crowds has been refined over time. While she admits that new audiences, especially in unfamiliar countries, can present challenges, experience has given her confidence.

Azeezah

“I’ve mastered reading the crowd and I always have a few tricks up my sleeve,” she explains.

From concerts featuring top African artists to high-level corporate events and government functions, her adaptability has become one of her strongest assets.

The work behind the spotlight

Behind the glamour of lights, fashion and applause lies a demanding routine. Azeezah is candid about the less visible aspects of her career.

“The sacrifice and tears that come with constantly trying to challenge yourself to do more and be more,” she says, are often overlooked.

Managing her brand, businesses and multiple roles, she says, requires constant effort. She also maintains clear boundaries between her public and private life, ensuring that her personal space remains protected despite her growing visibility.

Azeezah

Purpose beyond performance

Azeezah has received several awards across Africa, including honours for radio, television and influence. These accolades reflect not only her popularity but also her consistency across different media spaces.

Yet, for her, impact matters more than recognition. She speaks of fulfilment in terms of influence on others.

“Getting to hear that there’s a young guy or girl who believed it was possible because they saw me do it… then I’d say I’ve served my purpose,” she says.

Family also remains central to her life. She describes moments spent with loved ones as her most treasured, grounding her in the midst of a demanding career.

Azeezah

Below are excerpts from an interview we had with her this weekend.

Q. What are your birth names and can you tell us a bit about your childhood and upbringing

A. Aziza Wanjiru Hashim but my family calls me Azy and my dad refers to me affectionately as Azizi (which translates to something beloved and dear in Arabic). I was born and raised in California Estate which is a popular hood that was always known for producing Kenya’s best artists through California Records at the time so I got to experience entertainment first hand as a child.

I come from a humble background with the most hardworking parents who went above and beyond to give me and my siblings the best education and a childhood filled with love. Growing up as a middle child, I was always in my own world, an extreme bookworm and always an A student who strived to over achieve in all aspects from books, to sports (I played soccer and was on my school’s swim team) as well as clubs like Debate and M.U.N (Model United Nations).

Q. Was electronic media always your dream from childhood or was it something you just veered into along the way

A. Media wasn’t my thing at all to be honest. I was supposed to be a doctor (I actually qualified for medicine and was called to do medicine) but I was as always drawn to and inspired by different media personalities so I ended up pursuing a media degree.

Q. From radio to tv to Emceeing to being a voice artist, to deejaying, which work do you think suits you most… your calling so to speak.

A. I absolutely love everything about all the different things I do but I draw the most happiness on stage because there’s nothing as fulfilling as the raw and genuine energy and connection you get through music, dance and just overall vibes you know?

Q. Which one is most rewarding and which one drains you most.

A. I don’t think I have anything in my career that drains me to be honest because I’m always doing what I love. I’m only human so I do get tired at times especially because I prioritize hard work but I’m slowly learning to strike a balance and rest more.

Q. On stage, what would you say was the wildest crowd that was tough to control.

A. For someone who always takes up a new challenge I think getting to experience a new crowd in a new country is always a bit tough at the beginning but music and music and genuine energy always ends up mutual eventually. Earlier in my career I used to struggle a lot but now I think I’ve mastered reading the crowd and I always have a few tricks up my sleeve to make sure everyone enjoys themselves when I grab the mic.

Q. How does your work affect your private / love life?

A. From the onset I’ve always made sure to separate the two in that my private life remains private always as people have always known me for my work and it also allows me to have a safe space to break away from how hectic my career is.

Q. You look great and people can see the glam, the outfits, the lights. But what’s the most unglamorous part of being Azeezah that nobody talks about?

A. The Sacrifice and tears that come with constantly trying to challenge yourself to do more and be more. Absolutely nothing comes easy and as someone who’s at the centre and forefront of leading everything concerning her brand as well as managing businesses, it definitely comes with its own fair share of challenges and setbacks.

Q. Tell us what you'd consider the most special moment of your life.

A. Any moment I get to spend with my family is priceless for me. I love them more than anything so nothing else comes close.

Q. What's the most precious thing you hope to get of your daily hustle

A. Getting to hear that there’s a young guy or girl who believed it was possible because they saw me do it or never gave up on their dreams because I kept going. If someone else’s life changes for the better because of anything I did, then I’d say I’ve served my purpose