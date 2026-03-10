Advertisement

Etania gives flowers to ‘Uganda’s first Hype MC’ Miss Deedan

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:33 - 10 March 2026
Miss Deedan and Etania
Ugandan MC and media personality Deedan Muyira, better known as Miss Deedan has been praised by fellow entertainers after reflecting on her role in shaping the country’s hype MC scene.
In a recent post, the celebrated host spoke about being one of the pioneers of hype MCing in Uganda.

She noted  that when she started out, the space had almost no female representation. 

She had to navigate the journey largely on her own before eventually helping to open doors for other women who followed in her footsteps.

Deedan Muyira, better known as Miss Deedan
“I was the first hype MC in Uganda. Nobody was doing it, and I’m happy that I opened doors for people like Etania, Evelyn MC and more,” she wrote. 

“Since I didn’t have anyone to hold my hand, I had to figure out the transition myself.”

Deedan also noted that the demanding nature of hype MCing means performers eventually have to evolve into other roles.

“As women, our bodies change and you can’t do this forever. My duty now is to help the younger girls learn how to transition as they grow too,” she added.

Her message drew admiration from fellow entertainers, including Ugandan MC Etania Mutoni, popularly known as Etania. In the comments section, Etania credited Deedan for inspiring her and many others.

Etania

“I remember watching her at Blankets and Wine some time back and I was so mesmerised by how a woman controlled such a huge stage,” Etania wrote.

Other personalities also joined the praise. Media personality Anita Fabiola described Deedan as “the GOAT”, while DJ DJ Aludah added: “Still the baddest.”

Over the years, Miss Deedan has built a reputation as one of Uganda’s most recognisable female MCs, hosting major events, concerts and festivals while also working as a media personality. 

