Police break silence on coach Mike Mutebi disappearance

Police in Entebbe are investigating the disappearance of veteran Ugandan football coach Mike Hillary Mutebi, who went missing on March 7, 2026 after attending a Catholic seminar at Kisubi Beach.

Police in Entebbe have launched an investigation into the disappearance of veteran Ugandan football coach Mike Hillary Mutebi, who reportedly went missing on March 7, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on X, the Uganda Police Force said officers at Entebbe Police Station are investigating the case after Mutebi failed to return home following a seminar at Kisubi Beach.

“The Police at Entebbe Police Station are investigating the disappearance of Mike Mutebi, who went missing on 07th March 2026 from Kisubi Beach,” the police said.

According to the statement, Mutebi had attended a Catholic seminar at the beach and was last seen at around 6:30 pm as participants prepared to travel back to Kampala.

“Mutebi had attended a Catholic seminar at the beach and was last seen at about 6:30pm as participants prepared to travel back to Kampala. However, upon arrival in Kawempe, he could not be accounted for,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have appealed to the public to help trace his whereabouts.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact Entebbe Police Station on 0775318345 immediately,” police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The police appeal follows growing concern within Uganda’s football community after reports of Mutebi’s disappearance began circulating online late Sunday night.

Friends, relatives and football fans had earlier raised alarm after a notice about his disappearance spread widely on social media.

People familiar with the situation said the experienced coach appeared distressed shortly before leaving his residence in Kawempe, a suburb of Kampala, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mutebi is widely regarded as one of the most influential football coaches in Uganda. He is best known for his long association with Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC).

During his most recent spell at the club between 2016 and 2021, he became the most successful coach in the team’s history. Under his leadership, KCCA won three Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups and the CECAFA Clubs Cup.

His tenure also marked a historic period for the club on the continental stage. KCCA became the first Ugandan club to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2018 and also competed in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mutebi has also coached several other clubs in the region, including SC Villa and Rwanda’s AS Kigali. Earlier in his career, he briefly coached the Uganda national football team in 2004.

Police have urged the public to share any information that could help locate him as the search continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement