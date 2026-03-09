Pamela Babirukamu graduates from Makerere 22 years after starting her master’s degree

Pamela Babirukamu has graduated from Makerere University 22 years after starting her master’s degree, sharing a story of persistence that has inspired many online.

Pamela Babirukamu, a transformation and abundance mindset coach and co-founder of Evolving Woman, completed her Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies during Makerere University’s 76th graduation ceremony held from February 24 to February 27, 2026 at Freedom Square in Kampala.

Babirukamu revealed that she first began the programme 22 years ago and was among the top students in her class. However, personal challenges forced her to pause her studies before she could complete the final stage of her research.

“Twenty-two years ago, I started my Master’s in Peace and Conflict Studies. I was one of the top students in my class with a GPA of 4.13. I had paid in full. Completed both academic years. Wrote my research in record time,” Babirukamu wrote in a LinkedIn post reflecting on her journey.

Her studies stalled when her supervisor asked her to return to the field to collect additional research data. At the time, she said the request felt overwhelming because of personal struggles she was facing.

“And then… life happened,” she wrote, explaining that she later convinced herself that returning to complete the work was too difficult.

For many years, she said, she justified the decision to stop.

However, two years ago Babirukamu decided to return and finish what she had started. She said the decision was partly driven by the example she wanted to set for her children.

“But two years ago, in the center of my restoration journey, I made a decision: I would break the cycle. I would teach my children that we finish what we start,” she wrote.

Babirukamu said one of her daughters accompanied her when she returned to the university to complete the final stage of her studies.

“One of my daughters escorted me back to the university — this time as the parent. And on Friday, 22 years later, I graduated with flying colors,” she wrote.

Her message also carried advice for others who may have paused important goals in their lives.

“Don’t surrender important dreams to temporary storms. And if you paused… go back. Start again. Finish like the ninja you are,” Babirukamu wrote.

She previously earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1999.

Babirukamu was not the only graduate with an unusual academic journey during Makerere’s 76th graduation. Yunus Lubega also completed his studies after spending 10 years pursuing a Bachelor of Architecture degree, a programme that normally takes five years.

