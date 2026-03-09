LIST: Gun dealers, licensed security companies in Uganda named

The police notice also listed companies authorised to operate as gun dealers in Uganda

Uganda Police has published the 2026 list of licensed private security companies and authorised gun dealers allowed to operate under the Firearms Act.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Inspector General of Police confirmed that a number of private security companies have been granted operational licences to provide security services across Uganda.

The list includes well-known firms such as G4S Security Company Ltd, Saracen Uganda Ltd, Global Security Ltd, Magnum Security Company Ltd, Eagle Eye Security Company Ltd, Giant Security Ltd, Guardforce Security and Investigations Ltd, and Millennium Security Ltd.

Other licensed companies include Canon Security Services Ltd, Champion Security Services Ltd, Corporate Security Services (U) Ltd, Cygnos Defence Systems Ltd, Divine Security Group Ltd, Excalibur International Security Ltd, Frontier Security Services, Golden Security Group Ltd, Global Security Ltd and Good Times Security Services Ltd.

Police also cleared firms such as Image Group Ltd, Insight Security Company Ltd, Intersect Security Group Ltd, Knights Guard Security Company Ltd, Magnum Security Company Ltd, Nova Security Ltd, Omega Security Company Ltd, Ogan Security Services Ltd and Pearl Security Company Ltd to continue operating in the sector.

Several other companies were listed among the approved operators. These include Platinum Security Company Ltd, Priority One Security Ltd, PSD Security Ltd, Puma Security Services Ltd, Rangers Security Ltd, Ready Protection Services Ltd, Real Star Security (Private) Ltd, Red Light Security Services Ltd, Rescue Protection Services Ltd, Robust Security Ltd and Rock Security Company Ltd.

The notice further names Sahara Security Company Ltd, Security Group Uganda Ltd, Security Plus Security Company Ltd, Shepherd Security Ltd, Sovereign Security Ltd, Spark Guards Security Group Ltd, Spartan Security Company Ltd, Spot Well Security Services Ltd, Standby Security Ltd and Star React Security Guards Ltd among companies permitted to provide private guarding services.

Police also included Sting Security Company Ltd, Swift Security Company Ltd, Tactical Security Company Ltd, Tan International Security Company, Team Security Company Ltd, The Divine Guards Ltd, Time Cop Security Ltd, Top Security Ltd, Toro Veteran Security Guards Ltd, Trust Security Ltd, Unicom Security Group Ltd, Uwezo Security Services Ltd, Venom Security Ltd, Vigilant Security Group Ltd, Vision Security Ltd, Warrior Security Company Ltd and Zoom Security Services Ltd.

The police notice also listed companies authorised to operate as gun dealers in Uganda. These include Stryker located on Parliamentary Avenue, Spc Protection in Munyonyo, Global Paper Range in Nakawa and Magnum Security in Bugolobi. Other licensed dealers are Luweero Industries in Nakasongola, Cyclops Defence Systems in Kololo, Saracen Uganda Ltd in Kabalagala and Blue Whale Security in Ntinda.

Tight Security in Kamwokya, Great Blue Heron in Ntinda, Image Group U Ltd in Kololo and China Uganda Exports Ltd in Nakaseke were also named among authorised gun dealers.