Inside government plans to reinstate express penalty system

The government has announced plans to bring back the Express Penalty System (EPS) as part of efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic offences across the country.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, said road users should remain careful as the digital traffic enforcement system will resume once the ongoing review process is completed.

The EPS is a digital platform introduced by government to automatically detect traffic offences such as running red lights and exceeding speed limits. It also monitors the 30km/h speed limit in built-up areas.

The system is part of the wider Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), a joint project by the Ministries of Works and Transport and Security aimed at strengthening traffic management and road safety through technology.

Using CCTV cameras and automated number plate recognition, the system records offences and issues penalties to motorists who break traffic rules.

However, the government suspended the system in June last year after motorists complained about what they called high fines and penalties.

President Yoweri Museveni later explained that the system was introduced to improve road safety and help fight crime, not to raise revenue.

Following the public outcry, the government halted the programme to allow a full review.

Gen. Katumba said the revised framework will first be submitted to Cabinet before being forwarded to Parliament for approval.

“We are still going to Cabinet because we have to report what the new features are that we are going to implement. If Cabinet approves, then it will come back to Parliament, and then we will be able to implement,” Katumba said.

During the review, the Ministry of Works and Transport held several meetings with key agencies including the Uganda Police Force, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and technical partners.

The consultations raised concerns about technical errors, speed limit settings, payment timelines and the structure of fines and surcharges.