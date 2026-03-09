Vinka Wows Guests at the Unite for Women Concert

Part of the evening was dedicated to recognising individuals who have made a difference within Rotary’s community initiatives

Music, celebration, and recognition filled the air at Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday evening as Rotary clubs across Uganda hosted the Unite for Women Concert, an event that honoured women in Rotary while marking the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Held on March 7, the concert brought together Rotarians, Rotaractors, and guests for an evening that blended appreciation, entertainment, and camaraderie.

The event was organised in partnership with V&A Sherry, which joined the celebration in recognition of women's contributions within the Rotary movement.

Several Rotarians were honoured with awards, including the Young Change Makers Award and the National Champion Leadership Award, which acknowledged their impact across various districts.

Brownie Ebal from Rotary Club of Bugolobi, the winner of the Young Change Makers awards, noted that she was elated by the recognition.

“I am proud that Rotary recognized my efforts in pushing for education in our communities. The project that I started while pursuing my studies in Law school Kitabu Buk was aimed at buying textbooks for young people in schools in Northern Uganda,” she said.

Keeping the audience entertained throughout the night was MC Pablo Kimuli, whose lively hosting kept guests laughing between segments.

Musical interludes were provided by DJ Guanz and the Ivuga Band, whose energetic renditions of popular hits quickly got the crowd on their feet.

Guests also enjoyed V&A Sherry throughout the evening, served both neat and as the cocktail-style Vangria.

According to Rochart Kaweesa, the brand manager for V&A, the partnership with Rotary to celebrate women was a natural fit.

“V&A Sherry is a brand that values women. It rewards those who reward themselves and is built on the spirit of women accepting and celebrating one another. Partnering with Rotary for the Unite for Women Concert allowed us to honour and celebrate women, especially the women in Rotary,” he said.

The highlight of the evening came when singer Vinka took to the stage, instantly shifting the energy inside Ndere. Guests rushed closer to the stage, phones raised as they captured the moment.

Performing some of her popular songs, including Thank God, Obe Wange, and Malaika, the singer delivered a lively set that had the crowd singing along and dancing late into the night.

By the time the music wound down, the Unite for Women Concert had achieved its purpose — bringing together women in Rotary and their supporters for an evening that celebrated achievement, community, and the joy of coming together.

