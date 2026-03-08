SUNSHINE IN CALIFORNIA: Susan Gakwavu Embodying 'The Renaissance Woman'

In a world that needs more women like her, Dr. Susan Gakwavu reminds us that with courage, compassion, and conviction, we can create a brighter future for all.

By Nicholas Akasula

Meet Dr. Susan Gakwavu, a force of nature living life in full color. A mother, leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist - Gakwavu has curved out to be great inspiration to young girls, proving that with passion, aligned with purpose, anything is possible.

She stands tall a proud Ugandan, who's raised three incredible children in Trinity, Shane, and Shammah. All have represented Uganda's under 16 basketball team, across the various tournaments on the African continent.

"My kids are my greatest joy. They've taught me the value of teamwork, perseverance, and faith," she says.

The 'Nalongo' (mother of twins), has supported her boys above everything else, often travelling with them state to state and country to another, cheering them on.

Not to disappoint, they've returned the favor by scaling heights. They've put up great performances, during their games and gone ahead to become awardees of their different MVP, and top scorer categories.

But Gakwavu's impact extends beyond family. As the heartbeat of Deborah Ministries, she's dedicated time to serving others, and has dedicated to spreading hope.

She holds her annual 'Deborah Generation' conferences, which she hosts in her home city - Los Angeles. Different ministers grace these gatherings, and speak each year.

As President of the Ugandan Community in California (UCOC), Gakwavu has exhibited unwavering commitment, to making a difference in her community. She's led the community through various social, economic, and cultural happenings, which continue to facilitate networking, and a bonding spirit for home.

She's the founder of the Newlife Autism Foundation, an initiative she founded to provide vital support, to families affected by autism. She opened offices for the cause in Uganda, and also in Rwanda.

She currently also serves as the USA Ambassador for the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA), a role she serves in to champion the welfare of basketball, for her motherland - Uganda.

To say the least, her Rotary membership has also reflected her dedication, to serving and leading. She's currently a Rotary member at the Rotary E- Club Uganda Diaspora.

Gakwavu's secret to success? "Faith, family, and purpose. When you align your life with these, you'll be unstoppable," she notes.

To young girls aspiring to make a mark, Gakwavu's message is clear: "You are capable of greatness. Don't be afraid to dream big, work hard, and trust the journey. Then leave the rest to God."