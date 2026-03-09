Former KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi reported missing

A notice announcing the disappearance of Mutebi was spread online last night sparking anxiety among relatives, friends and fans.

The Ugandan football fraternity woke up Monday morning to worrying reports that former KCCA FC coach Mike Hillary Mutebi has gone missing.

According to details contained in the notice, the veteran football coach reportedly left his residence in Kawempe, a suburb of Kampala, under circumstances that remain unclear.

Individuals familiar with the situation say Mutebi appeared distressed shortly before leaving home.

It was still unclear by Monday morning exactly when Mutebi disappeared, and there had been no confirmed reports regarding his whereabouts.

His sudden absence has prompted growing concern within the football community, where he is widely recognised as one of the country’s most influential coaches.

People close to the situation have suggested that his disappearance might be linked to health-related challenges, although authorities have yet to issue any formal statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the case.

Mutebi is best known for his long and successful association with Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club.

During his time at the club, particularly his most recent spell between 2016 and 2021, he established himself as the most successful manager in the club’s history.

Under his leadership, KCCA won three Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups and the regional CECAFA Clubs Cup.

His tenure also coincided with a historic period for the Lugogo-based side on the continental stage.

KCCA became the first Ugandan club to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2018 and also competed strongly in the CAF Confederation Cup, achievements that elevated the club’s reputation beyond Uganda’s borders.

Before and after his time at KCCA, Mutebi also coached several other clubs in the region, including SC Villa and Rwanda’s AS Kigali. Earlier in his career he even took charge of the Uganda national team, the Uganda national football team, in 2004.

Widely respected for promoting attractive, possession-based football and nurturing young talent, Mutebi became a prominent figure in Ugandan football over several decades.

