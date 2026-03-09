UPDF female soldiers recognised during Women’s Day event in Mogadishu

The representative of the UPDF Director of Women Affairs, Capt Agatha Asimwe, reaffirmed the directorate’s commitment to promoting the rights and participation of women and girls in development initiatives

Female troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been praised for their role in promoting peace and security as they marked International Women's Day in Mogadishu.

Female troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been praised for their role in promoting peace and security as they marked International Women’s Day in Mogadishu.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls.” Female personnel from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) joined counterparts from the Nigerian Police, Kenya National Forces, Sierra Leone, and the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) to commemorate the day.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, commended the female troops for their courage, dedication, resilience, and professionalism in supporting peacekeeping efforts in Somalia and across Africa.

“Female combatants have contributed invaluable perspectives to peacekeeping, particularly on the frontlines of security operations, conflict resolution, reconciliation, and leadership, which has enhanced the effectiveness of our work,” he said.

Diene reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to promoting the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in peace processes, governance, and security institutions.

He said increasing women’s participation in security institutions, strengthening gender approaches in operations, and creating a safe and inclusive working environment remain key priorities for the mission.

The AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police Hillary Sao Kanu, said women’s rights are central to social progress and development.

She called on stakeholders to strengthen laws, policies, and partnerships that support women’s participation in peace operations across Somalia and Africa.

The Uganda Contingent Commander, Brig Gen Jackson Kayanja, commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for promoting gender equality and ensuring women are included in government and the armed forces.

Brig Gen Kayanja encouraged female soldiers to remain disciplined and committed to professional growth.

“Women and girls should prioritise education, discipline, technology, and military courses, and actively participate in all aspects of service so that they can achieve their full potential,” he said.

