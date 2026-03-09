Uganda Prisons announce Shs 10 million bounty on wanted warder

The Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija in a statement on Monday said the bounty would be given to anyone who helps security agencies locate the suspect.

The Uganda Prisons Service has announced a Shs 10 million reward for anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of Warder Anguyo Moses, who is wanted over a deadly shooting at Kiboga Government Prison.

The notice describes Anguyo, warder number 13544, as the prime suspect in a fatal shooting that left four people dead.

Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine Mayanja said all information shared by the public would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Authorities have urged anyone with knowledge about the suspect’s whereabouts to call the toll-free numbers 999 or 0800144144, or report to the nearest police station.

Deadly shooting at Kiboga prison

The manhunt for Anguyo began after a shooting incident on February 23, 2026, at Kiboga Government Prison in central Uganda. The warder allegedly opened fire on his supervisors during working hours before fleeing the facility.

The attack happened at around 10:00 am, when Anguyo reportedly turned his gun on senior officers who had earlier cautioned him while on duty.

Three people died in the initial shooting. They were identified as Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the deputy officer in charge; Principal Officer Bright Akishuri, who served as the third in command; and Sarah Ayebare, the spouse of the officer in charge at the prison.

A toddler who was injured during the incident later died at hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to four people.

Security agencies launched a joint operation to track down the suspect immediately after the attack. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, but the suspect managed to escape and remains at large.