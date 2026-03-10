Queries as Makerere acquires Shs 500million bus from Kiira Motors 

Makerere University’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT) announced the arrival of the 41-seater bus

On Monday, Makerere University’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT) announced the arrival of the 41-seater bus valued at UGX 500 million, sharing pictures of the vehicle painted in the university’s colours.

Uganda’s state-owned automotive manufacturer, Kira Motors this week added Makerere University to its growing list of clientele, handing over a brand new bus to the premier institution.

“It’s finally here!! This afternoon CEDAT received a brand new 41 seater Bus valued at UGX 500 million, a product of Kiira Motors,” the college announced.

The bus was officially received by CEDAT Principal Prof. Moses Musinguzi from Tonny Seruyange, the transport officer at Makerere University’s Directorate of Estates and Works.

Kira motors traces its roots back to the college as it was here that the Kiira electric vehicle concept was conceived more than 15 years ago by Makerere students and professors at the college, before later evolving into the state-owned Kiira Motors Corporation.

While many on social media welcomed the apparent growth of the indigenous manufacturer some raised queries about the price of the bus.

Some commenters pointed out that they expected the locally made bus to be much cheaper.

“A 40 seater at 500 million? Naye what is wrong with this country?” wrote Ambrose Mwaka.

Sam Musinguzi commented: “If this is the cost, then, it's better to just import them.”

Another user, posting as The rant man, asked: “How can it cost 500M when it's locally made?”

Others defended the development, noting that Uganda is still building its domestic automotive industry.

Jacob Nansinguza wrote: “The whole world has been clamoring for Kiira vehicles, now one of them is here but the argument has now shifted to the price. The Question would be, will this price significantly reduce as the plant makes more sales?”

Public debate about the price, however, partly reflects a lack of information about how much buses of that size normally cost.

Industry listings show that new 40-seater coaches internationally can cost between about UGX 230 million and over UGX 600 million depending on the model and specifications, while some high-end coaches can exceed UGX 1 billion

In Uganda, smaller imported commuter coasters such as Toyota Hiace models can cost more than UGX 200 million, even when used.

Kiira Motors, a state-owned automotive company jointly owned by the Government of Uganda and Makerere University, was established to build a domestic vehicle manufacturing industry and reduce reliance on imports.

The company has already supplied buses to several institutions including the Civil Aviation Authority.