Kajjansi relative overdoses, kills restless child with sleeping pills 

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly complained that the child disturbed him at night. He reportedly decided to administer medication to make the baby sleep.

Police in Kajjansi are investigating the death of a one-year-old baby girl who allegedly died after being given an overdose of medication by a relative left to look after her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened on the night of April 10, 2026, in Katwe Cell, Nakawuka Parish, Kajjansi Town Council in Wakiso District.

The deceased was identified as Balisala Promise, aged one year.

Baby left with relative during night duty

According to police, the child’s mother had been leaving her baby with the suspect, described as her nephew, for the past two days as she went for night duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly complained that the child disturbed him at night. He reportedly decided to administer medication to make the baby sleep.

Owoyesigyire said the suspect allegedly gave the child an overdose of medicine, which resulted in the baby’s death.

“The mother left the child with a relative to go to work for night duty. We don't know whether this was negligence or intentional; this is under investigation. The relative allegedly to calm the child down gave the child an overdose of medication and the child died,” he said.

Suspect reportedly confessed

Police said the suspect allegedly admitted that he had earlier attempted to give the child medicine to make her sleep, but the first attempt did not work. He then allegedly administered another dose, after which the child died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities have since opened a murder by poisoning case as investigations continue.

Police warn parents

Owoyesigyire urged parents and guardians to be careful about the people they leave children with, warning that some individuals may not be suitable to handle infants.

“This is a caution to always be aware of the people you leave children with. There are characters of person you can realise that they cannot be left with a child,” he said.