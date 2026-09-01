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Museveni endorses Gen Kainerugaba’s 2031 presidential bid

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:40 - 01 September 2026
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Gen Kainerugaba and President Museveni
Gen Kainerugaba and President Museveni
Daudi Kabanda has said President Museveni has endorsed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s presidential bid in the 2031 General Election.
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  • Kabanda says Museveni has approved Gen Kainerugaba’s presidential ambitions.

  • Gen Kainerugaba plans to contest for president in 2031.

  • Kabanda announced the decision at a PLU press conference on September 1, 2026.

  • Museveni has not issued a public statement confirming the endorsement.

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By Nicholas Akasula

President Yoweri Museveni has agreed to endorse Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s bid for the presidency in the 2031 General Election, according to Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda.

Kabanda made the announcement during a press conference at the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) offices on September 1, 2026.

He told journalists and Members of Parliament that Gen Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and PLU chairman, had confirmed his plan to contest for president in 2031.

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“General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has told me to inform you that he will run for President 2031–2036,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda, who heads the Office of the PLU National Chairman, said Museveni had also approved his son’s political ambitions.

“I would like to also let you know that His Excellency the President has promised to endorse Afande MK come the next general elections in 2031,” he said.

The announcement follows Gen Kainerugaba’s declaration last week that he intends to contest for Uganda’s highest office in 2031.

“I will stand for the highest office in the land in 2031. And we will win by the grace of Almighty God,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote on X.

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