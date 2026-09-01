Grace Nakimera promises music, memories and charity at Serena comeback concert

Grace Nakimera will stage The Power of Grace Live Concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 11

Grace Nakimera will stage The Power of Grace Live Concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 11

Grace Nakimera will stage The Power of Grace Live Concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 11, combining her musical comeback with support for Feed the Streets Foundation.

Grace Nakimera: Returns to the big stage after time away from music.

Power of Grace: Concert takes place at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 11.

Charity: Part of the proceeds will support Feed the Streets Foundation.

Tickets: Early-bird entry costs Shs130,000, ordinary tickets Shs150,000 and tables Shs3 million.

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Singer Grace Nakimera will return to the big stage on September 11, 2026, with a concert that will blend her old hits, new music and support for vulnerable communities.

The Power of Grace Live Concert will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel, marking one of Nakimera’s biggest performances since she stepped away from the music scene.

Organisers launched the concert on August 31, with I&M Bank Uganda unveiled as the lead partner. Cindy Sanyu, Aziz Azion, David Lutaalo and dancehall singer Kid Fox attended the event. Media personality Douglas Lwanga hosted the launch.

Nakimera also premiered her new single, Everything, during the event.

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She made a theatrical entrance wrapped in white fabric, with only her face visible. Comedian and actor Kudzu Isac, dressed in black and carrying a stick, pushed her into the venue.

The performance represented Nakimera’s struggles in the music industry, her time away and her return to the stage.

Lwanga said Nakimera’s comeback showed the lasting appeal of artistes whose music shaped an earlier generation.

“Whenever artistes from that generation return to the stage and still command attention, it is a testament to music that has stood the test of time,” he said.

Aziz Azion described Nakimera’s music as close to his heart and welcomed the chance to share a stage with her. Lutaalo praised her resilience and creativity, while Kid Fox called her a sister.

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Cindy said the concert could mark a fresh chapter in Nakimera’s career.

“This concert represents the beginning of a new era for Grace, one that will give audiences a chance to see what she still has in store,” Cindy said.

Nakimera said preparations were progressing well and promised fans a memorable performance.

“I am ready! Preparations are going very well. My team and I are working to give fans a show to remember. Come September 11th, I am giving you the very best of Grace,” she said.

I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Annette Nakiyaga said the partnership reflected the bank’s support for experiences that connect with its customers.

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“At I&M Bank, we believe in being on our customers’ side, present in the moments that matter. We are proud to support an artiste like Grace Nakimera, whose music has connected generations and we look forward to sharing this special experience with our customers and all music lovers at The Power of Grace Live Concert,” Nakiyaga said.

The concert will also support Nakimera’s Feed the Streets Foundation. Organisers said part of the proceeds will benefit communities including Katogo Kinawataka.

Early-bird tickets cost Shs130,000, while ordinary tickets go for Shs150,000. A table costs Shs3 million.