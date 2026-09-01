UIFW 2026 is challenging Uganda’s fashion industry to turn creative talent into jobs, businesses, exports and sustainable incomes for young people.

UIFW 2026 is challenging Uganda’s fashion industry to turn creative talent into jobs, businesses, exports and sustainable incomes for young people.

Uganda fashion industry challenged to turn talent into jobs and businesses

UIFW 2026 is challenging Uganda’s fashion industry to turn creative talent into jobs, businesses, exports and sustainable incomes for young people.

Fashion business: UIFW wants Uganda’s creative talent converted into viable businesses and jobs.

Youth opportunities: Programmes at the expo are connecting young creatives to markets, finance and mentorship.

International exposure: Designers from seven countries are sharing skills and industry experience with Ugandan creatives.

Grand finale: UIFW 2026 will climax at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 5.

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Uganda’s fashion industry must move beyond creativity and the runway to create businesses, jobs and sustainable incomes for young people, industry players have said.

The call dominated the official opening of Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) 2026 on August 31 at the Uganda Manufacturers Association Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo.

The Fashion and Business Expo, which started on August 30, brought together designers, businesses, buyers, development partners and other industry professionals.

Discussions focused on connecting Uganda’s growing pool of creative talent to markets and turning fashion skills into sustainable livelihoods.

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Designers from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi and India are also participating in this year’s fashion week.

Their presence has given young Ugandan creatives access to professionals from other fashion markets through mentorship, panel discussions and business networking.

The international designers will showcase their work alongside Ugandan counterparts during the UIFW grand finale at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 5.

UIFW founder and Arapapa Fashion House lead designer Santa Anzo said Uganda has enough creative talent but needs stronger systems to turn it into viable businesses.

“Uganda does not have a creativity problem; we have extraordinary talent. Our task now is to turn that talent into sustainable businesses, jobs, exports and economic opportunity,” Anzo said.

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“UIFW is building that bridge between creativity and commerce, although the runway may capture attention, it is the business behind fashion that transforms lives.”

This year’s event runs under the theme, Fashion for Impact, with organisers positioning fashion as a source of employment, cultural identity, innovation and sustainable business.

Anzo said the Fashion and Business Expo seeks to connect young creatives to buyers, markets, mentors and potential business partners. It also gives them practical industry experience.

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Dr Ruth Aisha Biyinzika, coordinator of the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, urged young creatives, especially women, to turn their skills into businesses.

She said the GROW Project provides mentorship and financial support to help women develop sustainable enterprises and careers.

Bayimba Foundation director Faizo Kiweewa said the opportunity extends across the wider creative economy.

He said the CREATE programme aims to provide creative employment opportunities to more than 9,000 young people, with a particular focus on women, over the next three years.

“We are specifically focusing on young women because we want to see women have equal opportunities to access and fully work within the cultural and creative sector,” Kiweewa said.

He said the programme also seeks to strengthen value chains, encourage innovation and connect skills training to market opportunities.

Kiweewa said persons with disabilities and refugees had also been included in training programmes and casting sessions.

The expo also hosted a panel discussion featuring Kenyan designer Hellen Tolbert and Ugandan designer Anita Beryl, moderated by Anita Fabiola. They discussed access to markets, finance and growth opportunities for emerging women designers.

South African fashion producer Andiswa Manxiwa and deputy producer Cindy Lee have also been mentoring young models ahead of the final showcase. Their training has focused on runway movement and presentation.