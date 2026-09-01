The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi with DIY cocktails, food and music, turning a relaxed Sunday afternoon into a lively party.

The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi with DIY cocktails, food and music, turning a relaxed Sunday afternoon into a lively party.

The Big Meeting turns Bugolobi into Sunday playground for food, cocktails and music

The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi with DIY cocktails, food and music, turning a relaxed Sunday afternoon into a lively party.

Big Meeting: The monthly Singleton experience returned to Bugolobi on the last Sunday of August.

DIY cocktails: Guests mixed their own drinks and explored different whisky flavours.

Food and music: Harmonie K and The Food Mechanic handled the food, while Kamali, Sir Aludah, DJ Jerry and Saint Trevor provided the music.

Lifestyle experience: The event continues to blend whisky, food and entertainment into a social Kampala gathering.

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Thrones Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi closed August with another edition of The Big Meeting, drawing food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts and music fans for an afternoon that later shifted into a lively party.

Held on the last Sunday of August, the monthly Singleton experience was hosted by Lynda Ddane and retained its popular do-it-yourself cocktail format.

Instead of only ordering from the bar, guests mixed their own cocktails and experimented with different flavours. The format also gave them a chance to learn more about whisky in a relaxed social setting.

Food formed another major part of the experience. Harmonie K and The Food Mechanic served guests as conversations, cocktails and music carried the afternoon.

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The mood changed as the day progressed.

Kamali, Sir Aludah, DJ Jerry and Saint Trevor took charge of the music, gradually moving the gathering from a relaxed brunch atmosphere into a dancefloor experience.

The Singleton Brand Manager Simon Lapyem said The Big Meeting was designed to build a wider social experience around whisky.

“The Big Meeting is about creating a space where people can come together, enjoy great food and music, and experience The Singleton in a way that feels natural and social,” Lapyem said.

“The DIY element makes the experience even more engaging because guests are not simply watching the experience; they become part of it.”

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The interactive concept has become one of the event’s main attractions, allowing guests to play a role in preparing their drinks instead of remaining passive consumers.

The Big Meeting takes place on the last Sunday of every month and has gradually secured a place on Kampala’s lifestyle calendar.

Previous editions have explored different themes, including cocktail-making, music-focused experiences and other creative concepts.