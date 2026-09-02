Kenyans launch nationwide protests demanding Besigye release

Kenyan activists have organised nationwide protests demanding the immediate release and medical evacuation of jailed Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Activists in neighbouring Kenya have announced nationwide protests for Thursday, September 3, 2026, demanding the release of jailed Ugandan opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and accountability for his arrest in Nairobi nearly two years ago.

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The activists say the demonstrations will begin at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi, with protesters also targeting the Interior ministry.

They want Kenya to push for Besigye’s immediate release, medical evacuation and an independent investigation into what they describe as his illegal rendition to Uganda.

Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale were seized in Nairobi in November 2024 and later surfaced before a military court in Kampala. They were subsequently transferred to the civilian court system after Uganda’s Supreme Court ruled that military courts could not try civilians.

His arrest has continued to raise questions in Kenya over the role of its security agencies.

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Kenyan Foreign Affairs minister Musalia Mudavadi acknowledged in May 2025 that Kenya “cooperated with the Ugandan authorities” in Besigye’s transfer. He argued that Besigye had not sought asylum and said his presence in Kenya had raised unspecified concerns.

Activists now argue that the cooperation violated Kenyan and international law.

Hussein Khalid, the chief executive of Vocal Africa, said international law bars governments from sending people to countries where they risk persecution or torture.

“It is the principle of non-refoulement that dictates that a person does not have to be renditioned to a country where they are going to face oppression, harassment and torture,” Khalid said.

The activists have also demanded an independent inquiry to establish who requested, authorised and facilitated Besigye’s transfer from Kenya. They want communications, surveillance records, border records and operational orders linked to the operation preserved and disclosed.

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Their campaign has gained urgency following a sharp deterioration in Besigye’s health.

Besigye collapsed during his treason trial at the High Court in Kampala on July 29 and was admitted to intensive care at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

He was later returned to Luzira Prison, but his wife Winnie Byanyima has repeatedly said he remains too weak to walk, speak or write without difficulty. On August 28, prison authorities transferred him to the Joint Clinical Research Centre hospital after his condition worsened.

Besigye has since required further medical attention. On August 31 he was again evacuated from Luzira Prison for medical care.

Byanyima wants the government to allow him to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for specialised treatment.

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The Kenyan activists have adopted the same demand, calling for his medical evacuation as part of Thursday’s protests.

They have also turned their attention to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba over public statements he has made about Besigye.

“Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Ugandan CDF, must be held accountable,” activist Julius Kamau said, referring to remarks attributed to the army chief about Besigye’s fate in detention. Activists have called for action against Kainerugaba over what they describe as threats against the opposition politician.

Meanwhile, Besigye’s treason trial continues at the High Court in Kampala in his absence.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma allowed the proceedings to continue on August 18 after medical specialists found that Besigye could understand proceedings, although assessments showed that he could not speak or write normally.

The prosecution has since relied heavily on recordings presented by its first witness, American private security investigator Andrew Wilson.

Wilson says he secretly recorded Besigye and associates during meetings in Geneva, Athens and other locations. Prosecutors allege the meetings formed part of a plot to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Besigye and his co-accused deny the charges.

The trial resumed on September 1 with court hearing audio evidence which prosecutors say captures Besigye and Wilson discussing plans against the government.