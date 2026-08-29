Besigye taken back to hospital as wife insists on treatment abroad

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye has been transferred to JCRC hospital as his wife Winnie Byanyima renews calls for his medical treatment in Geneva.

Dr Kizza Besigye is back in hospital after his health deteriorated, days after he was moved from the Luzira Prison health facility to his cell.

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The prison authorities reportedly transferred Besigye from Luzira to the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) hospital after dark on Friday, August 28, 2026.

This was revealed by his wife Winnie Byanyima. She said her husband remained weak and struggled with basic activities.

“He is still very weak. He struggles to walk, speak, write or even hold anything steadily,” she said.

Byanyima renewed her call for authorities to allow Besigye to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, where she wants him to receive further treatment and recover with his family.

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“I am asking for one thing - let me bring him home to Geneva for proper medical care, surrounded by his family,” she said.

Byanyima, who heads UNAIDS, has repeatedly pleaded with President Museveni to allow her to take Dr Besigye to Switzerland where she and her family have access to free and advanced health services.

“Why drag a sick man from place to place? Why deny him the care of his family? Why force a trial on a man too ill to defend himself?” she asked.

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Besigye's latest transfer follows weeks of concern over his health since he collapsed during his treason trial at the High Court in Kampala on July 29.

He was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital, where Byanyima said he was unconscious, unable to speak and unresponsive. He spent time in intensive care before his condition improved.

Authorities later returned him to Luzira Prison. Byanyima said at the time that he could not walk or speak without assistance and needed help to eat.

Besigye was later treated at the Luzira Prison hospital, where his sister, Dr Olive Kobusingye, helped care for him. He was subsequently discharged from the prison hospital and returned to his cell despite his family's concerns that he had not recovered.

A medical assessment by Mulago specialists on August 16 found that Besigye could not speak or write. Doctors communicated with him through verbal questions and a paper keyboard, which he used to formulate responses. The assessment found that he remained alert and could understand questions.

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His health has also become an issue in his ongoing treason trial. High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma earlier ordered prison authorities to provide a medical report after Besigye failed to attend proceedings because of illness.

On Thursday, the judge declined a request to order Besigye's transfer to a health facility of his choice. He said prison authorities had not informed the court that they could no longer manage his condition.

Besigye faces treason charges alongside Hajji Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola. Prosecutors accuse them of plotting to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government.

Opposition activist Doreen Nyanjura on Saturday said attempts to visit Besigye in prison on Wednesday and Friday had failed because authorities said he was too unwell to receive visitors.