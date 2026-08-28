Gen Kainerugaba congratulates daughter Kenshuro upon UK university graduation

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba congratulated his daughter Kenshuro Kainerugaba. Kenshuro with her father and mother, Charlotte Kainerugaba

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba congratulated his daughter Kenshuro Kainerugaba. Kenshuro with her father and mother, Charlotte Kainerugaba

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has congratulated his daughter, Kenshuro Kainerugaba, upon graduating from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom.

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Muhoozi shared the news on X on August 28, 2026. He said Kenshuro graduated in July but did not disclose the course she studied.

“I congratulate my very beautiful daughter, Kenshuro Kainerugaba, for graduating from the University of Bath last month. I and Mama Charlotte could not be more proud,” Muhoozi wrote.

Kenshuro is the daughter of Muhoozi and Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba.