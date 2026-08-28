Gen Kainerugaba appoints Katumba Wamala Middle East envoy, halts ministerial role

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed retired Gen Edward Katumba Wamala as his Middle East envoy and announced a halt to his Public Service ministerial duties.

Muhoozi appoints Katumba Wamala as Middle East envoy.

Katumba will report directly to the Chief of Defence Forces.

Muhoozi says Katumba’s Public Service ministerial role is on halt.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Gen Edward Katumba Wamala as his envoy to the Middle East.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also a senior presidential advisor on Special Operations, announced the appointment on Friday, August 28, 2026. He also said Katumba’s duties as minister of Public Service had been halted.

“From today, I am appointing General Katumba Wamala as our envoy to the Middle East. His ministerial position is on halt. He will report to me from now on,” Kainerugaba posted on X.

He did not explain the scope of Katumba’s new assignment or name the countries that the retired general will cover.

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Gen Katumba recently retired from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces this month after 47 years in uniform.

His military career included service as commander of the Land Forces and Chief of Defence Forces. He also led the Uganda Police Force as Inspector General of Police.

Katumba later joined Cabinet. He served as state minister and later minister of Works and Transport before moving to the Public Service ministry.