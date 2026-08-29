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Ugandans slam BBC for fumbling King Oyo death news

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:45 - 29 August 2026
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Ugandans, including government officials and journalists, have criticized the BBC over inaccurate headlines covering the death of Tooro King Oyo.
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The BBC faced criticism from Ugandans over errors and wording in its report about the death of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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The British broadcaster was accused of carrying "misleading" and "inaccurate" headlines about the Ugandan monarch, who passed away on Thursday.

Initially, the BBC published a headline stating: “World’s youngest monarch dies in Uganda, aged 34.”

King Oyo did not die in Uganda. He died while receiving medical care in the United States, according to information released by Tooro officials and members of the royal family.

The BBC later removed the reference to Uganda from the headline. 

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However, its corrected version described Oyo as the “world’s youngest reigning traditional monarch”.

That description sparked another round of criticism. Several Ugandans accused the BBC of diminishing the status of an African king through language it would not use for European monarchs.

Government spokesperson Alan Kasujja, who previously worked for the BBC, challenged the broadcaster’s choice of words.

Allan Kasujja

“Traditional monarch as opposed to what?” Kasujja asked.

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“Even King Charles is a traditional monarch! Who’s writing these headlines these days?

Kasujja also criticised the original claim about where the King died.

“He didn’t die in Uganda though,” he said while sharing the BBC headline.

Journalist Samson Kasumba responded by questioning the broadcaster’s editorial checks.

“Do they still care about checking facts since you left them?” Kasumba asked Kasujja.

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Another social media user, Susan Nava, questioned whether the BBC would describe a European monarch in the same way.

“A king. Did BBC Africa refer to the Norwegian King as a traditional ruler?” she asked.

Atamba Ambrose accused the broadcaster of disrespecting Africans.

“Clearly, you had a better way to put it, but you chose to still show your disrespect for people in Africa. Too bad!” he wrote.

Other users compared the wording to colonial-era descriptions of African languages and institutions. Some argued that Oyo should simply have been described as the King of Tooro.

Under Uganda’s Constitution, leaders of kingdoms and chiefdoms are formally recognised as traditional or cultural leaders. However, critics argued that the BBC applied the description in a way that appeared selective.

The BBC’s updated social media post⁠ referred to Oyo as the world’s youngest monarch but retained “traditional monarch” in the article headline.

King Oyo died aged 34 on August 27, 2026. He ascended the Tooro throne at three years old in 1995 and ruled for nearly 31 years.

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