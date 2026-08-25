Museveni forgives Among, Gen Kainerugaba says Besigye’s fate lies with Salim Saleh

President Museveni has forgiven former Speaker Anita Among and ordered an end to her prosecution, while Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says Dr Kizza Besigye must approach Gen Salim Saleh if he wants similar forgiveness.

Museveni has ordered the release of Anita Among from house arrest, according to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Kainerugaba says Among will not face prosecution because Museveni has forgiven her.

He says Besigye should approach Gen Salim Saleh if he wants forgiveness.

Gen Kainerugaba also says arrests have started among officials linked to PACEID.

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President Yoweri Museveni has forgiven former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and ordered an end to her house arrest and criminal prosecution, according to the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Kainerugaba announced the decision on X on August 25, 2026, weeks after security agencies intensified investigations into alleged corruption linked to the former speaker.

“Mzee has also instructed me to release AAA from house arrest. We shall do that as well,” Gen Kainerugaba, also a senior presidential advisor on Special Operations, wrote, using Among’s initials.

Asked whether her criminal prosecution would continue, he ruled it out.

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“No. We shall not prosecute AAA. She made mistakes but Mzee has decided to forgive her,” he said.

Among has faced mounting pressure since security personnel searched her residence in Nakasero and other properties linked to her associates in May. The operations formed part of investigations into alleged corruption and illicit wealth.

The army chief’s announcement came as he also addressed the fate of opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye, whose treason trial is proceeding before the High Court in Kampala.

Unlike Among, Gen Kainerugaba said Besigye would have to seek forgiveness from Gen Salim Saleh, a senior presidential adviser on Defence.

“Dr KB will be handled by Afande Saleh. If he wants forgiveness he should talk to Afande Saleh. Mzee, has given Afande SS those powers,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

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Besigye faces treason charges alongside Hajji Obeid Lutale and Capt Denis Oola. Prosecutors accuse them of plotting to overthrow the government through activities linked to meetings in Uganda and abroad.

The High Court began hearing prosecution evidence in Besigye’s absence on August 18. His health has remained a major issue after he collapsed in court on July 29 and was admitted to hospital.

On August 24, prosecution witness Andrew Wilson defended video and audio recordings presented as evidence in the case. The recordings were played before Justice Emmanuel Baguma despite questions over their clarity.

Besigye has been in custody since November 2024 following his arrest in Nairobi, Kenya. His family has continued to raise concerns about his health and detention. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, on August 24 called for his release to seek specialised medical treatment in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Gen Kainerugaba said arrests had started at the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), which is headed by Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo.

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“We have started arresting the criminals in PACEID. Mzee, has told me to get all of them!” he wrote.

When MP Daudi Kabanda asked whether Museveni had authorised him to arrest those he described as criminals within PACEID, Gen Kainerugaba replied: “Of course comrade.”