Meet Sqoop Larma, the rising voice turning life stories into music

Sqoop Larma, born Godfrey Serunjoji, started singing in church and at school before turning professional in 2022

Sqoop Larma, born Godfrey Serunjoji, started singing in church and at school before turning professional in 2022

Ugandan singer Godfrey Serunjoji, better known as Sqoop Larma, is building his place in the music industry with a growing catalogue rooted in Afro music and Zouk.

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Born on February 5, 1998, in Masaka City and raised in Entebbe, Larma discovered his interest in music through church and school performances.

“I used to sing in church and back in school,” he says.

Those early experiences shaped an interest that later became a career. Larma entered professional music in 2022 and has since released several songs as he works to establish his sound.

His catalogue includes Jooli, Byagwaawo, Bwolivawo, Kabogere, Tulepuke, Akadde, Nebilungi Byogere and his latest release, Temutuloga.

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The singer draws much of his inspiration from everyday experiences. He sees music as both entertainment and a way to tell stories that listeners can relate to.

“When creating, I want to turn life stories into music. It heals souls and also entertains,” he says.

That approach has allowed him to explore themes around love, relationships and personal experiences while experimenting with different sounds.

His latest single, Temutuloga, released in 2026, follows Nebilungi Byogere and Akadde. The releases have helped expand his presence on digital music platforms and given listeners a broader taste of his style.

For Larma, however, building a career requires more than chasing a breakthrough song. His growing catalogue points to an effort to develop an identity that audiences can recognise across different releases.

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The singer now plans to release an EP, which could mark another step in that journey. The project will give him more room to combine his Afro and Zouk influences with the storytelling that has shaped his music.

It will also offer Larma an opportunity to show his range beyond individual singles as he seeks a larger audience in Uganda’s competitive music industry.

Having moved from singing at school and church to recording professionally, Larma now faces the challenge shared by many emerging Ugandan musicians: turning early attention into a sustainable career.