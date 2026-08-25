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Photos: Hollywood star Tyrese Gibson arrives in Uganda for Africa Coffee Marathon

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:34 - 25 August 2026
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Tyrese Gibson arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning
Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has arrived in Uganda for the second Africa Coffee Marathon in Ntungamo, boosting local coffee farming and tourism.
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American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning ahead of his headline performance at the second edition of the Africa Coffee Marathon.

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Gibson touched down at Entebbe International Airport, where he was received by Talent Africa Group Chief Executive Officer Aly Allibhai, whose company is handling the show.

Tyrese Gibson arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning

Also at the airport was Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa, signalling the event’s growing link to tourism promotion.

The Hollywood star is expected to perform at the Coffee Marathon, which will take place in Ntungamo in October. The event is organised by Inspire Coffee Group, founded by Nelson Tugume, and is part of a wider push to position Uganda’s coffee industry on the international stage.

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Tyrese Gibson arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning

This year’s edition will run under the theme, “Empowering the IK Community of Karamoja through Coffee Farming to End Poverty.” Organisers say the marathon seeks to use coffee, entertainment and sport to draw attention to farming communities and the economic potential of Uganda’s coffee sector.

Gibson’s arrival is expected to raise public interest in the event, given his global profile as a musician and actor. He is best known internationally for his role in the Fast & Furious film franchise and for his R&B music career.

Tyrese Gibson arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning

His visit comes after organisers also confirmed interest in bringing other international guests to the Africa Coffee Fest 2026, including United States footballer Tim Weah, son of former Liberian president George Weah.

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The first edition of the marathon last year drew attention after Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz headlined the show. This year, organisers appear to be leaning further into international visibility by bringing in Gibson as the main act.

With his arrival now confirmed, attention will turn to the planned activities around the Coffee Marathon and how organisers intend to use the event to promote Uganda’s coffee, tourism and farming communities.

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