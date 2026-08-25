Police impound 178 unsafe taxis, buses in Kampala

Police said the vehicles were targeted over dangerous mechanical conditions.

Police said the vehicles were targeted over dangerous mechanical conditions.

Police impounded 178 PSVs in Kampala on August 24, 2026.

KMP North recorded 63 vehicles, KMP South 62 and KMP East 53.

Police said the vehicles were targeted over dangerous mechanical conditions.

The operation will continue until PSV operators comply with road safety requirements.

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Police have impounded 178 public service vehicles (PSVs) in Kampala over dangerous mechanical conditions as enforcement against unroadworthy vehicles intensifies.

The vehicles were seized on August 24, 2026, during operations across the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) area.

Police said KMP North recorded the highest number, with 63 vehicles impounded. KMP South followed with 62, while KMP East registered 53.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring that all Public Service Vehicles operating on our roads are roadworthy, properly maintained and compliant with the required safety standards,” police said.

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Police urged PSV owners, operators and drivers to inspect and maintain their vehicles before putting them on the road.

“We strongly urge all PSV owners, operators and drivers to prioritise the safety of passengers and other road users by ensuring that their vehicles are regularly inspected, properly maintained and kept in a safe and roadworthy condition,” police said.

Police warned that vehicles with mechanical defects endanger passengers and other road users.

“A mechanically unsafe vehicle is not only a danger to its passengers but also poses a serious risk to other road users. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and there will be no compromise where the safety of the public is concerned,” the statement said.

Police said the operation will continue until PSV operators comply with safety requirements across the Kampala Metropolitan area.

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“These enforcement operations will continue until sanity and full compliance are restored within the KMP area. PSV owners, operators and drivers are therefore advised to inspect and rectify any mechanical defects on their vehicles before putting them on the road,” police said.